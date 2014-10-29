Masked gunmen caught on camera casing Snohomish home

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Masked robbers were caught on camera lurking around a local home. It happened on 52nd Street late Tuesday night.
But the renter who lives at the home said it’s what he found after the thieves took off that has both himself and his neighbors on edge.
A woman in her 20s was alone inside the home. She called 911 when the surveillance cameras showed that one of the crooks had a gun.
“It was pretty shocking, actually,” said a man who rents the house.
But the stranger holding the gun wasn’t alone, cameras also captured his accomplice creeping up on the front porch, all while the renter's girlfriend was inside.
“If they were there right when she walked out of the door that could have turned out really bad,” he said.
Out on the street, one of the renter's friends pulled into the driveway and that’s when the thieves took off. But what the crooks left behind worried the renter even more than the video.
“Found a couple of zip-tie handcuff type things,” said the renter.
A neighbor, Jehan, watched the terrifying video for the first time on Wednesday morning. She’s worried because her family lives right next door.
“They’re so wide-eyed,” said Jehan. “You know their eyes are so big and so – and they look so young.”
The renter is considering purchasing a firearm to protect himself and his property.
“I plan on getting one now,” he said. “I don’t know what else I could have done. They had a gun, I didn’t.”
Police said they tracked the suspects for about an hour but officers came up empty-handed.
If you have any information in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
16 comments
Kenneth Briggs
time to get a big bad dog to take a bite out of them if they come back .
Joe
These guys are coward scum, stealing from people’s homes with guns, not earning what they have, but taking it from others who have worked for it. I hope they get caught and learn a lesson. Maybe they could turn their lives around if reality smacks them hard enough.
Nancy Welliver Hulbert
But what is really bad is the zip ties they were carrying, meaning they intended to tie up whoever was inside.
Lake
these guys should take a step back and ask themselves “is it worth it?” I live 5 minutes from where this happened and I can honestly tell you if shoot armed robber on site and I’m sure that the 75 percent of my friends that are firearm owners would do the same, I tell people that this is half the reason I own ar-15s, for home defense I realize I may not need 30 rounds to defend myself but if someone breaks into my house I want my firearm to be bigger and Badder then there’s there’s no reason it should have to be a fair fight!
Lake
Ps sorry for the grammar errors. I was using text to talk and it doesn’t always do the best job…
james
It would be really nice were Q13 to provide some still photos from that video. When pausing the playback to do just that, irritating advertisements obscure the video.
Kim
Why would yo announce to the public a 20 year old girl was in there alone? Now the perps know that she is alone sometimes….so stupid.
tim smith
agreed ..
Katherine
This is the same sweet neighborhood where my friend was murdered by a thug stealing from his home 10 years ago. His name was Brian Somes. We asked over and over again for a police presence from Snohomish County before that tragedy happened. The only time they responded quickly was when we had a block watch going on and encountered a would-be thief. Then the only reason they came was because our block watch persons were carrying. I say a sweet neighborhood is because it is, good people lived there and still do. I am sickened that the innocence is still threatened, low lifes who choose not to patrol this area as they are paid to do.
Katherine Zecca
chris
its not that i don’t trust fox news, i just don’t trust fox news, can’t find this story on any other news website. can anyone els?
theroadking2013
A dog and a gun, a dog is a great distraction while you fire away.
donjon
Id bet any of you 100 dollars they are growing marijuana in that home and these guys knew it. I have lived that life, you do not go creeping around a home with a gun for any reason other than you know there is something in there you want. That house shows signs of being a grow house. Guaranteed the cops are already exploring this route.
Greg H.
@ DONJON I think the main concern here is the guys going into people’s homes with guns. Where are the signs of marijuana?
moore
I lived in Snohomish, let me tell you a fact, the courts and state are totally anti gun owners. They do not want anyone owning a gun for protection. I had a concealed pistol permit and I had authorities constantly questioning why? The sheriff there is on our side, but the courts aren’t. I finally moved to a gun friendly state Texas, were I can protect my family. Good luck to all my friends in Snohomish.
derp
Your comment is ignorant . .
Good riddance to you . .
Joey
Need to clear a lot of that vegetation from around the house, make it more easily seen from the road. Seclusion is your enemy when dealing with people like this. That house does not give off the appearance that the owners are wealthy, so either these guys know something we don’t, or, they were going there to hurt that woman. Bringing those cuffs along is a dead give away.