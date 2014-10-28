This woman walked around New York City for 10 hours, what her hidden camera captured will shock and disgust you

NEW YORK, New York — For 10 hours on a recent day Shoshana Roberts simply walked around New York City.

She was wearing jeans and a crewneck T-shirt.

She was silent as she walked.

But as she walked a hidden camera was rolling and recording just ahead of her capturing every step and more importantly every word spoken to her by the men she passed.

The video was just posted on YouTube by a non-profit, Hollaback, devoted to ending street harassment in cities around the world.

MORE: WOMAN IN VIRAL STREET HARASSMENT VIDEO NOW GETTING DEATH, RAPE THREATS

ALSO: WHERE ARE THE WHITE MEN CATCALLING IN VIRAL STREET HARASSMENT VIDEO?

The video shows total stranger after total stranger calling to Roberts, approaching her & verbally harassing her. At the end of the video the filmmaker reveals that in the 10 hours of shooting Roberts was subjected to more than 100 instances of verbal street harassment across diverse neighborhoods throughout the city.

“This doesn’t include the countless winks, whistles, etc,” wrote the filmmaker.

Some of the displays capture on video are downright scary. At one point Roberts is followed for more than 5 minutes by a stranger. At another point she is berated by a different stranger trying to force his phone number upon her.

Hollaback calls on women across the world to record incidents of street harassment and share them publicly to bring both awareness to the issue, but also to bring it to an end.

“We envision a world where street harassment is not tolerated and where we all enjoy equal access to public spaces,” says the organization on its website.