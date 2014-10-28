Seahawks fans latest target in Facebook’s crusade against ‘fake names’ in profiles?

SEATTLE — Some Seahawks fans are outraged this morning and it has nothing to do with any drama on the field or in the locker room.
No, fans are furious at Facebook for telling them they can’t show their Hawk pride as they have been on their profile pages.
In September some Facebook users began reporting that the social media site was threatening to delete their profile pages if they didn’t change their names.
The company said some names violated their naming policy because they weren’t ‘real names’ as described by their policy.
The outrage began among drag queens and some in the LGBT who were told they could not use their drag names in their Facebook profiles.
Complaints came pouring in and the company went public saying it was listening and reviewing its naming policy.
But the complaints from Facebook users have continued. Some professional Wrestlers say they have been told they can’t use their stage names on their profile pages. A growing number of people in the Pagan community report being locked out of their profile pages because they were using their Pagan identities.
Now in the last two days some Seahawk fans have told Q13 FOX News that they have been told by Facebook that they must change their names.
A Facebook user who had been using the name SassyHawk and another who was going by Shehawk206 both contacted Q13 FOX News anchor Bill Wixey to complain that they were targets of the crackdown.
“I started getting messages from my 12 Facebook friends that Facebook was making 12s change their names if they have Seahawk or hawk in their name,” wrote SheHawk206 who now uses her nickname as her middle name on her profile.
“I am sure they will figure out that is not my middle name sooner or later and I will have to change it again,” she wrote.
While Facebook has said it is reviewing its naming policy and wants to work with users, so far the rules remain the same.
Please refrain from adding any of these to your name:
- Symbols, numbers, unusual capitalization, repeating characters or punctuation.
- Characters from multiple languages.
- Titles of any kind (ex: professional, religious).
- Words, phrases or nicknames in place of a middle name.
- Offensive or suggestive words of any kind.
Other things to keep in mind:
- The name you use should be your authentic identity; as your friends call you in real life and as our acceptable identification forms would show.
- Nicknames can be used as a first or middle name if they're a variation of your authentic name (like Bob instead of Robert).
- You can also list another name on your account (ex: maiden name, nickname, professional name) by adding an alternate name to your profile.
- Profiles are for individual use only. We offer Pages for professional personas, organizations and businesses.
- Pretending to be anything or anyone isn't allowed.
6 comments
Marty HawksFan Howard
I use this as my fb name!!!
Lyle Welch
Maybe people should get more creative…I have several accounts that I use on fb with a variation of my Hawk Pride in my handles…Outsmart them, it’s not hard people.
Patrick Seahawks Duncan
Since my legal middle name is Seahawk they gave me the riot act and I had to go through the process of proving it. WINNING
Rich Vance
Here’s how you can legally use a fake name without getting any trouble from Facebook over it:
Step one:
Make sure you’re using your real name.
Step two:
At the top of the browser (these instructions assume you are using a browser, because I don’t use the Facebook app on a tablet or my phone, so I don’t know how it functions or if it can do all this) to the right of where you search for people in Facebook, it has your name, Home, the places where people have offered friendship, messages, notices, then privacy shortcuts, then a downward-pointing triangle.
Click on the triangle, and choose Create Page from the menu that it pulls up.
Step 3:
Choose an appropriate category (I’m a DJ running an Internet-based radio station, so I chose Artist, Band, or Public Figure), and click on it. It will bring up further options – in the case of my example I chose Entertainer, and then entered my DJ name.
Step 4:
Once you’ve provided the necessary information, click on the Get Started tab, and you have just created a new page for yourself. It is tied to your real name so it keeps Facebook happy, but you can share posts from that page so it will show up in a group such as this with the name you desire instead of your real name.
Once you do have an alternate name, you can use the triangle on the right to choose which identity you wish to use when making posts. In the case of closed groups where the general public cannot post things, you will have to request to join the group with your alternate name before you can post there with that identity, because it’s treated by Facebook as a different person.
End of worries about having to lose your chosen name!
Deb H.
How do I add another name (ex: nickname, maiden name) to my profile?
If you’d like to list a second name on your profile (ex: maiden name, nickname, professional name), you can add an alternate name. To add an alternate name to your profile:
1.Click at the top right of Facebook and select Settings
2.Click Name
3.Enter your alternate name
4.Check the box next to Include this on my timeline if you want to have your alternate name listed on your profile
5.Click Review Change
6.Choose how you want your alternate name to appear on your profile
7.Enter your password and click Save Changes
Note: If you don’t check the box to have your alternate name listed on your profile, it will still be visible in the About section of your profile and in search results.
