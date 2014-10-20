MUST WATCH: Citizen pulls over cop allegedly breaking the law, lets him off with a warning

GRANT COUNTY — A citizen and self-proclaimed “Liberty Speaker” finds himself the subject of Internet attention this morning after video of him flagging down a Grant County sheriff’s deputy and admonishing the deputy for allegedly breaking the law went viral.
Video posted to YouTube on Oct. 14 shows Washington resident Gav Seim stopping a patient Grant County sheriff’s deputy. Seim walks up to the passenger side window and — in a manner much like a cop would talk to a citizen — admonishes the deputy for allegedly breaking the law by driving an unmarked car.
According to Seim, law enforcement vehicles must be marked unless they are designated for “special undercover or confidential investigative purposes.”
“Hey, the reason I stopped you today is I saw this car was unmarked,” Seim says upon stopping the deputy. “Is this a registered unmarked vehicle for undercover work?”
The deputy tells Seim the car is for patrol work, and Seim tells him that according to the Revised Code of Washington, the deputy is breaking the law. Seim demands to see the deputy’s identification, registration and proof of insurance.
“Can you see some ID of me?” the deputy asks.
“This isn’t a game,” Seim says. “It’s called law.”
After some back and forth, the good-mannered deputy acquiesces and hands over ID. Seim backs off and lightens up a tad, but still tells the deputy he is breaking the law.
“I’m not going to write you up today,” Seim, an ordinary citizen, says. “What I am going to encourage you to do is take this car back… you are in open violation of Washington State RCW.”
“If you continue to do this, you could be arrested,” Seim said.
The deputy — perhaps humoring Seim — promises to check with the Grant County Sheriff about the legality of the car before driving off.
Grant County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Kyle Foreman told Q13 FOX News the car was a brand new patrol car, and was awaiting custom sized decals. Markings have since been placed on the patrol car.
The law is a tad fuzzy about unmarked law enforcement vehicles. According to RCW 46.08.065, all publicly owned vehicles must be marked except for some Washington State Patrol vehicles, and other vehicles permitted special exemption used by law enforcement. Seim maintains the wording of the law requires all vehicles to be marked unless for “special undercover or confidential investigative purposes,” unlike the Grant County sheriff’s deputies patrol car.
Foreman said the sheriff in the video, Deputy Camfield, handled the situation perfectly.
“We commend deputy Camfield for his tact and diplomacy,” Foreman said. “It was simply a brand new car awaiting a decal.”
As of Monday morning, Seim’s video had nearly 700,000 views.
26 comments
Grizzly Ironbear
It doesnt matter it the car is new and waiting for decals. We (the citizens) get nailed for the same thing all the time. you cannot legally enforce a law for only some individuals and not ALL the individuals…including those who are sworn to uphold it.
Henry
Learn to read… The RCW clearly states that, “..This section shall not apply to vehicles of a sheriff’s office, local police department…”
TK
Perhaps you yourself should learn to read. Here, I’ll paste the complete sentence…
This section shall not apply to vehicles of a sheriff’s office, local police department, or any vehicles used by local peace officers under public authority for special undercover or confidential investigative purposes.
Special undercover or confidential investigative purposes. Daily patrols doesn’t fall under the “special undercover or confidential investigative purposes” provision.
Dan
The problem everyone seems to miss is this. RCW 08.08.065 is not a crime; it is not a misdemeaner or felony or civil infraction, it has no penalty. Two the moron has no lawful authority to stop anyone in this instance. Here’s why, common law citizens arrest in Washington allow a citizen to stop/detain/arrest for the following reansons:
Under Washington law, a private person can conduct a citizen’s arrest for a misdemeanor if the misdemeanor: (1) was committed in the citizen’s presence and (2) constituted a breach of the peace. State v. Gonzales, 24 Wn. App. 437, 439, 604 P.2d 168 (1979); Guijosa v. Wal-Mart Stores, 101 Wn. App. 777, 791, 6 P.3d 583 (2000).
A person can also conduct a citizen’s arrest for felonies. See State v. Malone, 106 Wn.2d 607, 724 P.2d 364 at FN1 (1986) citing State v. Miller, 103 Wn.2d 792, 698 P.2d 554 (1985) and State v. Gonzales, 24 Wn. App. 437, 604 P.2d 168 (1979).
As this is neither a felony nor a misdemeanor meeting the above criteria he has no authority, stautory or common law to do or demand anything. It should have been off to jail he goes.
Joe Hoffman
@TK: Wow, are you people stupid. The statute makes law enforcement exempt. Period. If a supervisor tells one of his officers to park an unmarked unit somewhere and pull over speeders, that is, in fact, a vehicle being used for undercover purposes. You internet lawyers make me laugh. Deputy Camfield was far more patient with Seim than I would have been, because once I determined that idiot did not have a valid question or complaint, I would have told him to move away from the vehicle so I could resume my normal patrol. If Seim failed to comply, I would have arrested him for either Harassment or Obstruction.
Rob
And you’d be another a-hole officer abusing power when a citizen is trying to show you a problem and that you could fix. Try learning to police and not bully.
03sv1g
It’s official, that guy is the biggest douchebag I have ever seen on the internet, just looking for his 15 minutes of fame. I’m surprised he wasn’t wearing a tinfoil hat when he stopped the cop. He should have been taken in for a psych eval.
Brenda Rex
On the surface, it may seem as if he is “trying to do the right thing”. But this isn’t the first time he has pulled a stunt like this, and he isn’t doing it because he believes it is “the right thing to do”. He has been trying to make a name for himself to get elected. Voters laughed him right out of the primary because of his antics. The time he spent wasting this officer’s time is time that the officer could have spent focused on the important goals of our sheriffs office, such as combating an ever growing gang problem. It is also important to note that our sheriff is very focused on making our community a better place, while also placing strong emphasis on the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens.
03sv1g
Yeah, he’s doing it because he’s a nerd, looking for a self esteem boost by being a dick to a cop. Does he pull this with every average Joe who he sees breaking the law? I think not, because he would get the crap beat out of him, and rightly so. He feels safe because it’s a cop and it’ll get lots of views on Youtube.
Joe Hoffman
@Brenda Rex: This moron is lucky he got a patient deputy who was more amused than he was irritated. One of these days, Seim’s going to pull this garbage with the wrong officer and get arrested. I realize that’s what he wants, but he’s not going to want it when he gets it. I will tell you here and now that as a police officer with 18 years experience, I absolutely would have arrested Seim. People who don’t know the law should not try and get into a pissing contest with the police. It will only end badly for them.
steve
This moron is full of KRAP! If he actually read the entire state RCW, TITLE 46. He would know that There is a specific and clear exemption for all law enforcement officer’s to act irrespective of any sec. Of the code while in the official performance of his duties. What a boob.
sarah
Entertaining, and I like that he brought this up because, I remember reading about women who were rapped by men pretending to be cops in unmarked cars pulling people over. This was obviously a legit situation but, just what if it was a pervert pretending, impersonating and watching a school or street.
Ismael
Thank God these women were not raped but rapped. I hate that music.
Chat
Stupid ass just want to get attention … Get a life duchy .
Stan
What a moron…..good on the deputy for entertaining that idiot without losing it..I would have driven away laughing
Michael
RCW 46.08.065 states: “This section shall not apply to vehicles of a sheriff’s office, local police department, or any vehicles used by local peace officers under public authority for special undercover or confidential investigative purposes.” Which anyone who knows how to read the law knows that this is an enumerated list of exceptions, not just for “special undercover” operations. So any PD or SD car can be unmarked for the hell of it.
James Blair
What about the cases that are being thrown out because the officer wasn’t in a legal vehicle?
LAC24
Here’s a concept for you constitutionalist street lawyers… If you don’t want to be bothered by law enforcement, don’t act like a criminal. Many agencies have updated their own regulations to accommodate unmarked vehicles and simply to stop complaints by Bafoons b*tching about the stickers not on a police vehicle. Put that pms induced energy towards b*tchin about “real” criminals.
Jabbott
The guy may be nerdy, but if not for people with his attitude throughout history, questioning authority, we would not have the freedoms we have now. I applaud his circus act!
fred
Seim has a good point about allowing unmarked cars to pull people over. People, and particularly females, are at risk of pulling over for a criminal who’s pretending to be police. However, I’m getting sick of the anti-police attitudes I see. That deputy was very nice about this and he, unlike Seim, risks his life as part of his job. If you’re going to do that to him, at least thank him for his service. He risks his safety and life to protect the rest of us.
Sheli Beasley
Personally, I find this is the best post on here!!
Luke
The RCW specifically states under subsection 3 that for the Washington State Patrol, the Chief has the authority to exempt traffic control vehicles (read patrol cars) from the the RCW. Hence patrol cars without outside markings. The Chief also has the authority to create WACs and has identified ‘marked’ as a vehicle equipped with lights and siren – not emblems and specific paint schemes.
Will all that is going on, one would think the citizen in the video could find actually important things to focus on. As if unmarked (to the naked eye) patrol cars are some great problem in society.
Wallace
This is complete vs. The officer was in the right. The asshole who is taking the video should have known all the parts of this law before videoing himself doing this and humiliating himself on the internet. If you continue to read the law it clearly excludes and DOES NOT APPLY TO GENERAL UNDERCOVER OR CONCONFIDENTIAL PURPOSES.
Still Breathing in California
I agree, the guy is getting his 15 min of fame. But he is doing a good thing.
There have been numerous incidents of women, late at night, getting pulled over by an unmarked car, never to be seen alive again. If you are being pulled over by an unmarked “law enforcement” vehicle, you have right to phone for backup, or drive to your nearest law enforcement office.
My story: I was travelling from Northern Calif to Southern Calif when I was “red lighted” by an unmarked car. I did not have a cell phone at that time. I refused to comply, turned on my flashers and continue to drive until I located a 24 hr Walmart store. I pulled up in front of the doors, and laid on the horn to attract attention. The “unmarked police car” did not stop, but burned rubber pulling out of the parking lot. Police did catch up to him, but not before he had raped and mutilated another girl driving alone that night. If it happens to me again, I will call for a marked patrol car to pull me over and gladly ask the officer for a ticket.