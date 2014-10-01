Seattle School Board votes to observe ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’ on Columbus holiday
SEATTLE — The Seattle School Board unanimously voted Wednesday to have public schools observe “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” on the second Monday of October — the same day as the Columbus Day federal holiday.
The resolution, in part, said the board “recognizes the fact that Seattle is built upon the homelands and villages of the Indigenous Peoples of this region, without whom the building of the City would not have been possible.”
The resolution also says the board “has a responsibility to oppose the systematic racism towards Indigenous people in the United States, which perpetuates high rates of poverty and income inequality, exacerbating disproportionate health, education and social crises.”
It urges district staff to “include the teaching of the history, culture and government of the indigenous peoples of our state.”
The Seattle City Council will vote next Monday, Oct. 6, whether to celebrate “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” on the same day as the Columbus Day holiday.
“We know Columbus Day is a federal holiday, we are not naive about that, but what we can do and what you have seen is a movement,” said Matt Remle, supporter of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day designation.
Columbus Day has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1937 and has been observed on the second Monday in October since 1970.
During a Seattle City Council committee meeting on Sept. 17, Italian Americans expressed their concerns. Many of them support Indigenous Peoples’ Day, but believe it should not replace Columbus Day.
“For most Italian Americans, Columbus Day is a symbol of pride in our heritage,” said Audrey Manzanares.
Doc
This is one of the most ridiculous things I have ever heard. No one is “indigenous” to north America. EVERYONE’S ancestors came here come somewhere else. Your ancestors may have walked here over the Siberian land bridge but that doesn’t make you indigent. Look up the definition in a dictionary.
American schools are falling farther and farther behind the rest of the world and THIS is what the school board is wasting their time on. Just sad.
Freddy
Please don’t feel indignant, but your confusion with “indigenous” and “indigent” is giving me indigestion.
Viking Quest
What about Lief Erickson day!
maaman2204
it is about time that indigenous people are recognized in a respectful manner. It is only right that the reconciliation of the past history as it is related to indigenous peoples is given due consideration. American Schools can only grow and prosper with proper knowledge rather than the constant denial that has perpetuated the American School system to date. I applaud the efforts of the Seattle School Board.
Nancy Welliver Hulbert
They are kidding right? Another PC day to replace another? To be correct I’m part Native American, I prefer Indian, this is just another PC in the bowl, we are grouping everyone, Native Americans, African Americans and so now. WHY? When we are preaching we are ALL ONE and equal, yet we are seperating into groups. Mind you Columbus was a nut job in many ways, but this Government is even more so.
NJacana
You have a very good point. Brings to mind a quote from Krishnamurti: “Violence is not merely killing another. It is violence when we use a sharp word, when we make a gesture to brush away a person, when we obey because there is fear. So violence isn’t merely organized butchery in the name of God, in the name of society or country. Violence is much more subtle, much deeper, and we are inquiring into the very depths of violence. When you call yourself an Indian or a Muslim or a Christian or a European, or anything else, you are being violent. Do you know why it is violent? Because you are separating yourself from the rest of mankind. When you separate yourself by belief, by nationality, by tradition, it breeds violence. So a man who is seeking to understand violence does not belong to any country, to any religion, to any political party or system; he is concerned with the total understanding of mankind.”
joe billy bob
There are no humans indigenous to the Western Hemisphere, sorry to burst your bubble.
Candace Jacallen
Columbus was a dirtbag who stole someone else’s land.
Ed Chombeau
Hmm so we should give up the land we stole from the Indians?/–ok you start it; put your money where your mouth is!!
206ish
This is such a “Seattle” thing to do: Waste everyone’s time, money and attention with a hollow proclamation. It’s not recognition if we’re just piggy-backing on the back of another holiday. I’m going to the Seahawks game next weekend – but not to support the violent Millionaires – I’m there to support the hard-working hotdog vendors.
NJacana
Beats celebrating a murdering thief. Monuments of Columbus is like worshiping a poacher or slaver. The schools need this kind of reality.
angeldove
This is not just Seattle doing this. It is happening elsewhere in the country.
Sawant Mediatramp
Will the murder of “indigenous peoples” by other “indigenous peoples” be covered? Will the fact that many tribes that were being murdered and enslaved by stronger tribes be discussed? Or how those victimized tribes welcomed Europeans as the last means of survival? Probably not… Revisionists love to paint all native americans as living in peace with the land and each other….
American
Liberalism truly is a mental disorder. Read ‘War Before Civilization: The Myth of the Peaceful Savage’ to learn everything you need to know about indigenous peoples.
Mike
In other news, the People’s Republic of Seattle declares Monday, October 6th to be European-American Self-Flagellation Day. European-Americans are urged to form one big Conga line and flail themselves in penance for the infinite sins of their culture, intellect, science, art, and culture.
Sarah
Exactly. Columbus was definitely no saint, and I don’t think any modern historian would argue that he was. However, without his “discovery,” most of us would not be here today. While a renaming might be in order, this particular one does not make sense. If you need to rename it, why not something like Discovery Day or New World Day? Yes, the indigenous peoples had already “discovered” it, but that does not make the discovery any less valid for the Europeans.
carmine carbone
I vote to change the name of Seattle to Genoa
Joseph S
Indeed, what sheer nonsense to go against a Federal holiday. What lesson are we teaching to our children in schools. Worrying about what columbus did or did not do to Indians of his time is not teaching a lesson for there were no videos, no TV, no radio and no I-phone. What we do know is that Columbus was a Discoverer, one who saw what he saw and brought back the message and OPENED A NEW WORLD. Yes, there may have been changes int eh world owing to such a discovery, but he and all those with him or against him, were PEOPLE OF THEIR TIMES. let us stop this revisionist type of history and teaching, and allow the children to learn about a discoverer. Shame on the City Council of Seattle.
NJacana
Truth seekers like to go beyond the sanitized romanticized versions of history. You’re not going to get that in most public schools.
joe billy bob
There are no homo sapiens indigenous to the Western Hemisphere. Catch a clue folks.