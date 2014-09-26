× Man accused of killing neighbor’s ‘barking’ dog pleads not guilty to charges

BELLINGHAM — The man accused of shooting dead a neighbor’s dog for allegedly barking pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday.

Police said David Latham, 55, walked over to his neighbor’s yard and shot dead the neighbor’s corgi two weeks ago, allegedly because he was angry over a dog’s barking. As it turned out, the corgi wasn’t the dog that had been barking.

But Latham is in serious trouble with the law.

It happened in the backyard of Cary Chunyk’s home on Undine Street. Chunyk said he watched in horror as his 13-month-old corgi named Molley was shot in the chest.

“Its unbelievable,” he said, “You can’t even fathom what’s happened.

“That’s when he just reached, leaned over the fence and put the barrel of the gun right up to Molly’s throat, chest area and pulled the trigger,” said Chunyk. “I just heard this little pop and then Molly just screamed.”

Police said Latham admitted to them that the had shot the dog. He’s charged with animal cruelty, trespassing, and brandishing a weapon.

“We acknowledge receipt of those charges and waive formal readings, enter not guilty pleas to all of those charges,” said Latham’s attorney in open court.

A small handful of dog lovers braved the rain outside of court to show their support.

“He is a ticking time bomb,” said Bren McKinley. “I think there’s something not quite right for someone who can just go be a loose cannon.”

Chunyk wants Latham to face the harshest punishment possible.

“A max penalty needs to be tenfold, as far as I’m concerned,” he said.

The judge told Latham he’s not allowed to have any contact with Molly’s owners.

A trial has been scheduled for Dec. 15.