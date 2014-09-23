× Paranoid man confesses to cold-case murder after receiving texts from Walmart

BOONE, N.C. — A North Carolina man says texts from Walmart caused him to become paranoid about a murder he claims he committed 17 years ago.

So paranoid, in fact, he decided he needed to drive across the country and confess to the killings.

According to WGHP, 55-year-old Matthew Gibson recently drove to the Winslow Police Department in Arizona from his home in North Carolina to talk about a crime he committed more than a decade ago.

Gibson allegedly admitted to killing a woman in 1997 because she became “loud and obnoxious.”

He claims he dumped her body in the Colorado River.

He remained silent about the murder until he says the text messages and voicemails from Walmart informed him that a prescription for Anita Townshed was ready. Gibson also later received an envelope with a Walmart advertisement in it but no return name or address.

Gibson, a former cocaine and methamphetamine addict, decided that Townshed must have been the woman he killed. He feared someone put a contract on his head, and that he needed to confess to the murder.

So he drove to Arizona to confess his secret.

But police believe the woman he actually murdered was likely named Barbara Brown Agnew, found in the Colorado River in 1997. The murder case had remained open for years, and until Gibson’s confession, the case had been cold.

Gibson told police he plans to plead guilty to Agnew’s murder in court, and his happy to begin his 10-year prison sentence right away, WGHP reported.