Third child sick with E. coli; parents desperate for answers

Posted 1:40 PM, September 20, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Brad Sutton is being treated in Tacoma after contracting E. coli. Four-year-old Serena Profitt died on Sept. 8 .

LEBANON, Oregon — A third Oregon child contracted E. coli bacteria, and her family is desperate to find out where she got it, KPTV reports.

The 3-year-old is from Lebanon, the same town where two other children were right before they got sick.

Four-year-old Serena Profitt died last week after fighting the bacteria for eight days. She and a friend, 5-year-old Bradley Sutton, were in Lebanon the weekend before Labor Day.

Profitt’s mother and the mother of the Lebanon girl have compared notes and found common threads between the cases.

All three kids went swimming but at different locations, and all three ate watermelon from Walmart.

Bradley Sutton is still in the hospital in Tacoma. His mother says he is improving, but he’s still undergoing kidney dialysis.

The 3-year-old from Lebanon is doing better and is now back home.

Health officials say they’re still investigating the cause of the three kids’ E. coli infections.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments