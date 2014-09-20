× Third child sick with E. coli; parents desperate for answers

LEBANON, Oregon — A third Oregon child contracted E. coli bacteria, and her family is desperate to find out where she got it, KPTV reports.

The 3-year-old is from Lebanon, the same town where two other children were right before they got sick.

Four-year-old Serena Profitt died last week after fighting the bacteria for eight days. She and a friend, 5-year-old Bradley Sutton, were in Lebanon the weekend before Labor Day.

Profitt’s mother and the mother of the Lebanon girl have compared notes and found common threads between the cases.

All three kids went swimming but at different locations, and all three ate watermelon from Walmart.

Bradley Sutton is still in the hospital in Tacoma. His mother says he is improving, but he’s still undergoing kidney dialysis.

The 3-year-old from Lebanon is doing better and is now back home.

Health officials say they’re still investigating the cause of the three kids’ E. coli infections.