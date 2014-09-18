Cure for Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s on the horizon? Seattle company develops new drug

SEATTLE — A cure for Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s may be on the horizon as doctors and researchers work furiously to learn more about what causes it — and ways to stop the disease from getting worse.
Right now, there are an estimated 50 to 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s Disease diagnosed each year.
A Seattle-based biotechnology company has developed a drug, called MM-201, that could reverse the course of neuro-degenerative disease like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
That company, M3 Biotechnology, was one of five companies selected to receive a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
The foundation says the program’s goal is “to accelerate the movement of promising projects in Parkinson’s disease research further along the drug-development pipeline.”
M3 Biotechnology CEO Leen Kawas, PhD spoke with Q13 FOX News anchor Marni Hughes to discuss the new drug.
13 comments
Hoke Ellis Jones
Ellis Jones. Has parkinson for 24 yrs has 2 DBS stimulators since 1999 & 2006. He is a patient of Dr DeLong at Emory in Atlanta , Ga. His address is 1836 Hog Liver Rd., Carrollton, Ga 770-832-2958 (H)
Elizabeth Isgro Martin
As a person with diagnosed Alzheimer’s? I am so hopeful that this can at least be halted in its steps, for me and millions of others who have it. I would be satisfied to be as I am now, and not get worse…seeing as I can still lead a decent life…and not die of Alzheimer’s…as did my mother…and it was sad and horrible to watch and be a part of…those years ago.
jason chamberlain
My grandad has Parkinson s and wando you have any information you could send .
cindy anderson
Hello ! my Husband has PD , has had it for 8yr’s . It would truly be a blessing to have his life back & enjoy without every day being a struggle . It would be a miracle to have a cure for PD for millions of people , as well as people struggling with Alzheimer’s. We are very excited to hear that they are working on a cure. Jack Anderson , South River Ontario Canada. 705-386 9155
Rdb
I would like updates on this drug as it relates to of
suŕesh thacker
I am a parkinson disease patient.
suresh thacker
suresh thacker
suresh thacker
suresh thacker
suresh thacker
grannybeeblog
