Cure for Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s on the horizon? Seattle company develops new drug

SEATTLE — A cure for Parkinson’s Disease and Alzheimer’s may be on the horizon as doctors and researchers work furiously to learn more about what causes it — and ways to stop the disease from getting worse.

Right now, there are an estimated 50 to 60,000 new cases of Parkinson’s Disease diagnosed each year.

A Seattle-based biotechnology company has developed a drug, called MM-201, that could reverse the course of neuro-degenerative disease like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

That company, M3 Biotechnology, was one of five companies selected to receive a grant from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

The foundation says the program’s goal is “to accelerate the movement of promising projects in Parkinson’s disease research further along the drug-development pipeline.”

M3 Biotechnology CEO Leen Kawas, PhD spoke with Q13 FOX News anchor Marni Hughes to discuss the new drug.

