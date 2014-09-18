Inmate already serving 50 years to life sentenced to another 33 years for 1986 Tacoma cold-case murder
TACOMA — Christopher Leon Smith, already serving 50 years to life in state prison for rape, was sentenced to 33 years in prison Friday for the slaying of Carol Davidson in her Tacoma apartment 28 years ago.
On Aug. 30, 1986, Tacoma police found Davidson’s body. The 46-year-old had sustained blunt force trauma to the head, her hands were bound behind her back and she was gagged. The medical examiner determined she died from strangulation.
Outside, police found some belongings and a pack of Kool cigarettes, but could not link those to anyone at the time.
In 2012, detective Gene Miller of the Tacoma Police Department’s Cold Case Unit reopened the case, reviewed the evidence, and submitted biological samples to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.
DNA technology was used and found the samples matched Smith’s DNA, which had been collected after his 2009 convictions for rape and kidnapping.
2 comments
mic03
Why was this homicidal murderer even out on the streets with this wrap sheet? The list of felonies and victims is astonishing, Wa state has this type of convict out all over the place running free committing horrific crimes unchecked, OMG we had to grow up with “Green river killer Ridgeway”, Ted Bundy, Yates in Spokane WTF, just why are violent offenders out running around and traffic or pot users, or just non violent crowding the prisons here. Wa just can’t get their priorities straight here, scary and pathetic.
Sharla
I am not saying he is right by no means, nor am I defending him. But, in this case you are talking about “my” uncle. I dont know the man that you think you know. I love him no matter his rap sheet, no matter what he has done, no matter who everyone believes he is. God in the end, ultimately is to judge. My heart pours out to the victims family’s he has come in contact with and torn apart. Anger is always first when wronged but it only hurts you…😦 I first hand have exsperienced the same pain and know what it feels like. I pray the familys by the grace of god move past this with out a hard heart, not for him at all but for them. Everyone knows and sees a different side to their loved ones and believe it or not , no matter his wrong doings; I will always love my uncle Chris. It took me along time to get here and boldly admit this but I do. I posted this prepared in advance for your negative comment….. just hoping for better and not bitter. To me the harder things in life turn out to be the most rewarding which is why it dosent happen often. God bless.