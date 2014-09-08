× Report: ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ houseboat on Lake Union sells for more than $2 million

SEATTLE — The houseboat used in the 1993 movie “Sleepless in Seattle” recently sold for more than $2 million and will be used by the new owner as a part-time summer vacation home, The Puget Sound Business Journal reported Monday.

The Journal said that a Seattle executive in the high-tech industry who loves Lake Union and paddle boarding and wanted a family summer-house close to the family’s regular home bought the houseboat. The family wishes to remain anonymous, the Journal said.

The houseboat is where the Tom Hanks’ character in the hit movie lived with his young son. Exterior scenes of the houseboat were used in the movie.

The Journal said Jim and Loretta Healy, who owned the houseboat for 21 years prior to the recent sale, reportedly bought the boat for $550,000 and listed it for sale in 2008 for $2.5 million. But later took it off the market.

This sale went though and was completed at the end of August, discreetly, without ever hitting the Northwest Multiple Listing Service (MLS), the Journal said.

The houseboat has four bedrooms and is about 2200 square feet inside, according to the realtor, Rick Miner of Coldwell Banker Danforth.