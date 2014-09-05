Family releases GoPro video of fatal motorcycle crash for road safety campaign
NORFOLK, England — A mother has chosen to release video of her son’s final moments when his motorcycle collided with a car turning across the highway in front of him.
David Holmes, the 38-year-old motorcycle rider, was reportedly driving 97 mph down the A47 in Norfolk when a car turned in front of him. He was not able to avoid the car and was killed on impact.
The speed limit on the Norfolk road where Holmes died is 60 mph — meaning he was going nearly 40 mph over the limit on his Yamaha FJR1300 at the time of the crash.
However, the driver of the sedan involved in the crash pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.
That driver’s name was not released, but according to the London Daily Mirror, the individual received 12 months of community service and an 18-month driving ban after pleading guilty.
WARNING: This video contains footage of the collision which some people may find disturbing.
Holmes mother, Brenda , is also seen in the video, which was released on YouTube this week. In her on-camera interview, she begs not only motorcyclists, but drivers to be more attentive on the roads.
“I know (David) rode fast that day, he loved speed but he also loved life,” Brenda said in the video. “I just hope that somebody benefits from the warning; that people slow down and take time to look for bikes.”
Autobahn No Limit
He took the risk and paid a tragic price!
austin
go fuck your self autobahn
crushed insane
To the mother asking car drivers to basically stop before they turn how about look way ahead before u decide to pass cars illegally.truth hurts
marie
I’m sorry, but the driver of the car shouldn’t have pleaded guilty to anything. The guy on the bike is completely at fault, he was driving terribly unsafe.
Thom
Beg your pardon. Do you know what FAILURE TO YIELD is?
Marie
If he was going the speed limit the car would have made it. Why should any driver anticipate someone going 40mph over the speed limit??
Vern
Thom, you are an idiot. Failure to yield doesn’t apply to a speeding motorcycle clocking about twice the speed limit where the average motorist cannot be expected to even see him 4 seconds prior.
Simple. Drive within the limits this doesn’t happen.
If a plane drops a bomb, do we blame those on the ground for not moving out the way?
He was a speeding missile.
Mark Simmons
You are absolutely right, Vern, and that bomb is a great analogy. As a rider that used to be addicted to speed I agree with you 100%. It is much harder to judge the speed of a narrow motorcycle than it is the square face of a car that your eyes can judge as getting wider and wider quickly. When 99% of the time we make turns, we make them with vehicles coming at or near the same speed limit that we are used to, so when one is doubling the speed, and he’s on a skinny bike, it throws off what our eyes and brain have been programmed to judge as a safe distance to make that turn. I hit a car when I was doing the same thing. I was showing off, doing a wheelie and when I came down off the wheelie I was doing 75 in a 35 zone. A car was coming off of a side street and making a right turn into the same lane I was in. He stopped at his red light, looked right at me, then pulled out. I skidded about 100 feet and nailed him, throwing me over his car and landing about 30 feet past him. Unfortunately for him, he was an uninsured, illegal alien so he he took off. They found him and cited him for hit and run, and no insurance, but after measuring the skid marks, and statements from a few eye witnesses, I was found to be at fault for the accident. At 20 years old back then, I absolutely disagreed with them because I wanted it to be his fault, but after maturing a few years, I can say with total certainty, I was 100% to blame for him misjudging my speed and making that turn. For any of you that disagree, go watch a bike come at you on the interstate and see if it is as easy to judge as a car. I feel terrible that this man lost his life while just trying to have fun and enjoy he rush, but I do feel like that car couldn’t have possibly judged how quick that bike came up on him. Just my $.02.
Ted
Sorry Mark. Try this. A truck loses its brakes and is speeding towards you and in his own lane. You have 2 choices. 1. You turn in front of the truck because it shouldn’t be speeding. 2. You wait for the truck to pass and then make your right hand turn across the path of traffic. What are you going to do? Here is what I do, when in doubt I wait to get a better read on the traffic. You can never have to much information when driving. I see drivers not paying attention. I see vehicles with low pressure in thier tires… i see brake lights out that could possibly mean their turn signal doesn’t work either… I see stuff… I watch out for everything within my powers of observation. Their is never an excuse for pulling in front of anybody. When somebody says they didn’t see you and nothing was obstructing their vision path. It is clear to me their driving in a complacent mode and not making a sincere effort to drive safe. That is the way I see it. If you want to make excuses for depth perception problems then that is your choice. I would bet his headlight was on… and yet… the driver did not see the headlight. That move in my mind is “Failure to yeild right of way”. That could be a manslaughter case easily in this country.
Terry Melvin
Failure to yield? The motorcycle was coming at the driver so fast, how could he yield? When someone is coming at you at 97 MPH, you have very little time to react.What a crock. The motorcyclist was completely at fault here.
Jody Petty
“how could he yield?” maybe by stopping for half a second and waiting for the speeding bike to go by. I just had to say that. From you can see in the video, I would say both parties are at fault. The accident would likely not happened if the bike was doing the speed limit, but it would definitely wouldn’t have happened if the car had yielded the right of way. but may have look and saw the car a safe distance back and did not see the bike passing the car at 100 mph. The reality is that people do not pay attention while driving, and many would rather floor it and get ahead of another car rather than let off the gas to let one go ahead. Many motorcyclists drive way too fast and pass where it is not safe cars as well. The way I see it, it will be a great day when all the cars are driven by GPS and their own computers and human ego, stupidity and negligence are taken out of the equation. Traffic deaths will dramatically decrease.
Kathie Noyes Brave
My son didn’t die at the time but did die 25 year later after a car turned in front of him also. He was NOT speeding. The idiot who hit him not only ran a red light but went around 2 turn lanes to make his own turn lane. My son’s life was destroyed. Brain damage and many other major health problems. The man got 2 tickets but that was about all. The prosecuting attorney chose to not file criminal charges. He should have. I have no way of finding that man but would love for him to know what he did to a wonderful young man. And to all his family and friends. Very sad! Bob was always a safe driver and always wore a helmet although not the law in CA at the time.
kimdimasan
This is the different situation, ofc if motorcycle was under the speed limit – this is the car driver fault. But seriously, there are so many fools on the road, that even if you are safe driver yous can die by some idiot stupidness, and if you are motorcycle rider with almost no protection and you are breaking all rules – what is your chance of staying alive. Not saying about everyone, but most of motorcycle riders never follow rules or speed limits, they love risk, and when they are taking the risk they should be ready for the consqeuences. I feel little pity for example of dead climbers on Everest – they took the risk. Don’t do something risky if you can’t.
John Bartlett
I feel for the guy driving the auto. Even if he had seen the bike, he would have noted that he had plenty of room to make his turn before the bike would have reached him if the bike was going the speed limit or even a little over. What may have happened is that he looked ahead to see if he was clear, saw that he was, and proceeded to turn. People don’t think that someone is going to come up on them going nearly 100mph.
I feel sorry for the mom in the video, but the driver wasn’t at fault in my opinion.. He didn’t do anything wrong.
Marie
Exactly.
Charles Galway
You’re absolutely right John. If somebody turning right had seen a motorcycle that far ahead then it is logical to assume you have enough time to make the turn. You should not have to assume that he could be driving at 97 miles per hour. This video should deter motorcyclists from speeding as there is no lesson to be learned from the point of view of the motorist as he did nothing wrong.
I feel sorry for the motorist who got in the way of a speeding motorcyclist who clearly had no regard for the speed limit.
Jeff Pack
The driver pulled in front of someone. There would have been no accident otherwise. Speed played a factor in the severity of accident, and visibility, but not responsibility . If you are leaving your lane of traffic, its yours, and only your responsibility to do so safely. No one elses…
Thom
Amen. Well said.
Vern
If you’re leaving your lane, and there is a vehicle 500 m away then based on the road and limits it is likely safe to turn.
It’s not your responsibility to factor in someone driving over twice the speed limit which you cannot judge initially when they are that far away.
norm
“based on the road and limits it is __likely__ safe to turn” its not an execute, its a false assumption.
Driftwood_WV
That is why driving schools (at least here in the US) teach something called the 3 second rule. You wait 3 seconds before doing anything. Sitting at a red light? Wait 3 seconds after it turns green before entering the intersection to make sure it’s clear. Follow another vehicle no closer then 3 seconds. Making a turn? Wait three seconds to judge the speed of any oncoming vehicles before beginning your turn. It’s one of the basic defensive driving techniques.
Unfortunately the video is no longer up on youtube so I can’t judge if that might have made a difference.
(Or it was 3 seconds when I went went to drivers school, I hear it’s now taught as the 4 second rule)
Ashram
Normally, the car driver would be at fault for failing to yield to the motorcycle’s right of way.
But, in this case it would most probably be judged, upon deliberation of the facts, that the driver of the car could not have observed the motorcycle and safely respond within a reasonable amount of time.
The primary factor was excessive speed of the motorcycle to such a degree that it eliminated too much of the time margin necessary for the driver of the car to be able to see the oncoming motorcycle and safely yield to it.
norm
even its just a 720p video on a small window, from the motorcyclist’s perspective, you can see clearly the oncoming car starting at 2:50, and if the car gave a glance at 2:53 at the point where it just emerges out of the white line, and stopped, the motorcyclist’s life can be saved.
for at least 2 seconds after started turning the car driver either didn’t care what is oncoming or the view is blocked by the car’s A pillar, who is to blame?
Larry Watkins
That assertion is not true- the driver of the car probably saw the bikes headlight and thought he had plenty of time to make his turn, but misjudged the bike’s closing speed. Watch the video, you can see the car leaving his lane a good 200 feet away. The rider should have known he was approaching a side street and slowed down, not blithely assumed he was in the right. He was right all right, dead right. He was probably an inexperienced rider and had never had a close call before. I ride that same bike and would never ride like that.
Jeremy G.
Well talk about a subjectice viewpoint and a total lack of empathy… wow. “It’s yours and your’s only responsibility to not crash with anyone in traffic.” Damn, “Jeff”….
Anna Reynolds
But the motorbike was speeding, putting multiple lives at risk, including his own. He didn’t deserve to die but there are consequences that can be fatal.
James Mitchell
Notice the ground before that turn is printed clearly with “SLOW”, if more motorcyclists would obey the speed limits accidents like this could be avoided.
Hannah
Another thing that people are not paying attention to is that he had passed a vehicle in the lane right before the accident. Of course the driver didn’t see the motorcyclist, the driver was probably taking note of the car and was like okay that car is far enough back that I can make the turn. Then out of nowhere BAM there is a motorcycle coming at me super fast. I counted about 5-6 seconds of time it took for the motorcycle to pass the car till when he got hit. Thats not very much time at all
Tom T
You hit the nail on the head. The driver of the car almost certainly was judging ahead of time whether he could negotiate the turn safely in front of the oncoming car. The answer was, “yes,’ and so he made the decision to turn before the motorcycle could even be seen. It is tragic no matter, but you can only cheat death so many times if you continue to risk death by reckless behavior.
Russell
Comments seem pretty split down the middle. I have to side with the driver of the car on this one though. First off, the motorcyclist was driving behind a vehicle going the speed limit. The car that pulled out in front of him more than likely did look, anticipate the speed of traffic, and turned. In drivers education school you aren’t trained to anticipate someone driving at twice the speed limit and illegally passing traffic. The driver of the car simply judged traffic based on reasonable speed, and executed the turn.
Mark Jenks (@mjenks1968)
Agree completely. Hard to judge the speed of the oncoming motorcycle when you don’t even see it. He had more than enough time to turn, if it wasn’t for a speeding motorcycle.
Victor
I was brought back to life after my accident. A car turned into my lane just like this one did. We were both going the speed limit otherwise I wouldn’t have survived. She was at fault, I was not. In my opinion both parties were at fault here.
Vern
Because you both were driving the LIMIT.
Does not apply to this situation
amandalhayes
I feel terrible for this man’s mother, but I agree with Hannah – this motorcyclist was going so fast that there was no way he would have had time to react to ANYTHING that crossed his path – and the car would barely have had time to register him before he was hit. He was weaving in and out of traffic in a way that I found frankly terrifying to watch – especially because it’s something we see all the time on our roads. This was a small country road with oncoming traffic, not the Autobahn. Speed limits apply to EVERYONE on the road, not just cars! I wish more motorcyclists would take this to heart, and I think that though she clearly meant well, this man’s mother placed the responsibility for her son’s accident in the wrong place altogether. It’s a tragedy, but if he had been obeying the road rules, it would never have happened.
ryan
Hint: the motorcyclist is doing a reasonable speed and doesn’t ride like he did, that collision never happenes.
I ride motorcycles. I’ve been there. I also assume when I ride no one sees me.
I’m not trying to lessen the death here, but…
norm
what is reasonable and what is not reasonable? how do you define and judge reasonable and unreasonable?
why not say if the motorcyclist is not on the road then the collision never happens? because all motorcycles are small and harder to see what about lets ban them all?
the truth is inside the video, the motorcyclist does take some of responsibilities but the majority should be taken by the car drivers, count the ticks you will see for how long the car drivers could react to stop and save the motorcyclist’s life.
Vern
Tragic in that this was avoidable. Completely the speeding reckless motorcyclists fault.
Why do people who drive motorcycles thing they drive under different rules? If he was driving a car going that fast I’m sure people would be posting different opinions.
If you are a moron driving that fast, which is clearly illegal, it does not make others accountable for the consequences of you decision. The other victim, the car driver, cannot be expected to have to judge a turn based on a flying object which likely was quite a distance away prior to him/her deciding on a safe turn. By the time they turned into the lane, the speeding motorcyclist was already within irreversible range.
Just because you have a machine capable of incredible speeds does NOT give you the right to drive that way. Take it to a track.
Speed limits are LIMITS and under common traffic law , excessive speeds above this and subsequent accidents are the drivers fault.
It says SLOW down on the road. Not only did the motorcycle driver speed to incredibly dangerous speeds he also disobeyed another warning.
Sad but his fault.
Don’t be a douche bag motorcyclist who we too commonly see disobeying speed limits, safe tailing distance or turning laws . We as car drivers don’t need to accomodate to your careless and purposeful abandonment of driving laws.
norm
look at the video and count the ticks again, if you like to close your eye for 2 seconds while turning, you will eventually hit by something. poor motorcyclist
Jason
BOTH parties responsible for this accident. To say that if the motorcyclist hadn’t been speeding the accident would’ve never happen is, naïve shortsighted and just plain idiotic. Accidents happen all of the world while both parties are doing the speed limit. You cannot negate your wrongdoing by saying the other person was doing something wrong as well. The simple fact of the matter is speeding or not had the car not pulled out the accident wouldn’t have happened. Yes motorcyclist do tend to go to fast and that is something that definitely needs to stop, but on a regular basis car drivers do not pay attention the motorcycles. I ride motorcycles myself and have on more than one occasion had a car driver not pay attention to me even while doing the speed limit. Last accident I got into was thankfully in the car, The woman I hit proceeded across the road because she thought I had a stop sign when I did not. I was doing the speed limit and an accident still happened how is such a thing possible?, according to most of you morons simply doing the speed limit makes accidents not happen. The fact of the matter is BOTH parties have work to do in avoiding these accidents. BOTH parties can aid in avoiding such tragedies. Stop attempting to place blame on one side or the other we both are at fault!
Ted
Wrong, failure to yield caused this no matter what the speed, I ride and I know when drivers go by and didn’t even notice me,… pretty common, the video was relesed to point this out. Keep your head on a swivel and stay safe…..
J. (@angelic4296)
There’s nothing to yield TO if, when one second the driver of the car looks and all is clear, and the next he is turning and there is a motorcycle going WAY too fast coming right at him. Unless you’re a mind reader in that situation, there’s no way to anticipate idiocy on the part of the motorcyclist.
Rich
With regard to the motorcycle collision, what a tragedy. It was entirely preventable had both parties followed the rules of the road. Initially I think many people would automatically want to blame the car driver. After all he, “failed to yield the right of way.”
That line of thinking has holes in it, especially when you consider the motorcycle was traveling at roughly 120 feet per second (based on an 80 mph estimated travel speed). I would like to know how many feet back the motorcycle was when it passed on the right? If you take into consideration (from the car driver’s perspective) perception and reaction time, plus braking time, plus stopping time, I think the speed of the motorcycle DOES place culpability squarely on the shoulders of the motorcyclist. Some studies suggest a normal person driving down the roadway ANTICIPATING a stop (red light for instance) has a 1.5 second perception and reaction time. That is, it takes 1.5 seconds to perceive the stimulus, and apply the brakes. If you have are not anticipating the stimulus (in this case a “rocket” coming at you) it can take as long as 2.5 seconds to perceive and react. Add the amount of time it takes the brakes to initiate (hundreds of a second) plus the time it takes for the vehicle to skid to stop, the perception and reaction time occupied nearly half of that total time. When something is traveling at 120 feet per second, seconds count; time is a valuable commodity
I would argue that on a 40 mph roadway the car driver had no reason to anticipate someone passing on the right at twice that speed.
So, if the car was traveling at a reasonable turning speed, let’s say five to ten miles per hour (roughly 7 to 15 feet per second), and the roadway he has to cross to complete his turn is thirty feet, it should take anywhere from two to four seconds to complete the turn.
The motorcycle, by contrast, is traveling in the area of 120 feet per second and would cover anywhere from 240 to 480 feet over the same time (two to four seconds). A vehicle traveling at the speed limit (40 mph) would cover half that distance (120 to 240 feet).
The motorcycle’s velocity “extended” the car driver’s perception and reaction time and simultaneously increased the number of feet per second the motorcycle was traveling toward the car over a shorter time frame. Give either of the parties involved more time, or decrease the speed of the motorcycle, or increase the distance between the two and it’s all avoidable. Unfortunately time, distance, and velocity all combined to make this an unavoidable mess.
By the letter of the law, the car driver was culpable in that he entered the motorcycle’s driving lane on a turn (failing to yield). However no reasonable person could anticipate a rocket traveling toward you in that instance.
Bottom line, if the motorcycle was traveling at or near the speed limit (even if he passed on the right) the collision could have been avoided.
Kitube
While i dont think that the car has the entire fault, though saying that it was all the motorcyclists fault is in my opinion wrong.
First of all it was a 60mph zone, so you should anticipate people driving fast, people drive over the limit all the time, so 70-75 is not uncommon. We can see that the car hasnt turned @2:52 and the bike should be clearly visible at that distance, it looks like he turned without hesitation, either he thought he would make it or he didnt look properly to see if theres something coming.
Now if he were driving the speed limit he porbably wouldnt have crashed. But you can not assume that people dont make mistakes nor that they behave exactly like the rules say they do.
And in the end the driver pleaded guilty, so maybe he knows that he made a mistake?
So stop blaming the motorcyclists for everything.
Jeremy G.
Kitube said:
“”We can see that the car hasn’t turned @2:52 and the bike should be clearly visible at that distance””
Between @2:40-@2:50 the car is preparing to turn and looks at the oncoming lane. They see another car in the distance – but not the bike speeding right next to it. The drives calculates that “ok, i have time to turn” and begins turning. After 4 seconds the motorcyclist hits them. 4 seconds after the motorcycle has passed a car driving regular speed.
ron archer
You people are missing the entire point. Regardless of fault a young man is dead. I was in a motorcycle accident on August 17, 2011 and my 61 year old best friend, a lifelong motorcycle rider was killed. We were riding side by side on a dirt road in Colorado, USA and he crossed over to the other side of the road for just a moment on a blind corner and was killed. Never is there an accident where nobody ever did anything wrong. Everyone makes errors in thinking and typically both parties in an accident share fault to some degree. The driver of the car knew riders were on that road and should have slowed and stayed to the right. While it was not his “fault” he could have been more aware of the conditions.
The young man didn’t want to die and the driver didn’t want to live with contributing to taking a young mans life. Slow down, think, be mindful of your responsibilities and how they may impact everyone else, not just while driving or riding.
Jack Callison
Nobody in all these comments has mentioned what a small image this motorcycle presented to the driver of the on coming car. And this tiny image, at the time of his assessment for his turn, was merged with the car that he was passing, presenting ONE image to the on coming driver. I have had this happen to me and I wondered ‘where on earth did this motorcycle come from’, as they passed me.
Michael Galey
I’ve rode Motorcycles since 1969 yes the car drivers are sometime in la-la land when driving having a morning cup of Joe grooving to their tunes or just thinking about the day to come and not focusing on the job at hand,driving a two ton motor vehicle. A motorcycle can be blocked out of your vision with a ball point pen! The video is the defining reason why speed kills. Recklessly maneuvering around traffic,splitting lanes at speed 2X the limit whilst going into a congested intersection adds up to disaster. My prayers to the Mother, may GOD rest his soul. FYI at slower speeds a motorcycle will stop quicker than an automobile, ergo this could have been avoided all around.
Boom AnSmash
Play wit the piper & You shall get burned. Its acually a funny video. Go the speed limit. This would of never happened. I vote this video 2014 Funniest home video.
David
Blame is irrelevant when you’re dead or spending 6 months in hospital seriously injured. In my 40 years of biking I have seen so many bikers that blame car drivers without thinking about their role in preventing the accident when a car driver does make a mistake. Cars and their drivers are insulated and isolated from the outside world, the drivers are cosy and relaxed and are in a cabin full of distractions such as radios and phones and air conditioning controls … quite logically they are going to make mistakes. So instead of bleating on about all the errors that car drivers make bikers need to adopt a riding style that handles these mistakes. That means understanding hazards, especially junctions, slowing down for any hazard, developing that famous sixth sense that bikers are supposed to have, which is simply the ability to anticipate danger. This sort of accident has been happening for as long as cars and bikes have shared the roads – it is utterly naïve to expect to change the car driver. Ride to survive, it really can happen to you.
Thomas
How can you say blame is irrelevant when the other individual winds up being sentenced to 12 months of community service and an 18-month driving ban? Add to this manslaughter on his/her record and horrifying memories of the crash troubling the conscience for life. What if this was you? The mother is now releasing video from the helmet cam, which makes me wonder if this evidence was available to the defense while the other driver was being adjudicated. Speed limit on the carriageway by statute is 60mph. The bike was entering a stretch of road marked “SLOW”, which should be even less than that, but instead the motorcyclist is going probably better than 2x the speed he should have been at the time. I ride too and it is this kind of reckless conduct that gives the rest of us a bad reputation.
zrxmax
You captured the philosophy of riding a motorcycle in traffic. In short, I do my best not to give them an opportunity to hurt me. What does that look like? I watch all intersections and the green light means very little when I have it on the fly. I stay out of blind spots. I don’t tailgate excpt briefly to get to the next open space if their is one availible. I get rid of tailgaitors asap. i watch behind me at traffic lights and try to always give myself an out. Their is more.
Luke
everyone is missing the point… we need to be more aware of each other. I ride a motorcycle and each day I see people not looking or not caring to look for bikes. Stop pointing your finger at a dead person and think about the purpose of a mother giving this information to you. Idiots.
amandalhayes
No, I think a number of us got the point dead-on. It’s undoubtedly true that many motorists need to pay more attention to bikes on the road (and more attention in general) – but that is NOT what happened in this instance.
In this case, the motorcyclist was acting in an insanely irresponsible manner that made it close to impossible for the driver of the oncoming car to either see or predict his motion. The result was death for the biker, true, but I’d imagine his actions also affected the driver of the car quite profoundly.
I chose to comment originally because I thought this man’s mother, though I have the greatest sympathy for her, was drawing the wrong conclusion from the video. We’ve all seen motorcyclists riding in ways that are illegal and unsafe – in fact, I saw one just the other day, speeding past me on a country road at at least 80mph. It’s so common to see bikers breaking the speed limit, or riding between lanes of fast-moving traffic, that it’s actually a surprise to see someone obeying the law. What I would love to see is for this video to be used in a defensive-riding course for motorcyclists who have been caught speeding – as an example of what not to do. Just because your bike CAN go 200mph, doesn’t mean that you SHOULD.
Oh, and we’re not idiots. If you want to join the conversation, have some manners.
tpots27116
I’m under 24 hour at-home care right now because a driver failed to yield the right of way. I was only going about 40 mph. This driver stopped at the stop sign and then came out across three lanes before hitting me. I’m baffled as to how he never even saw me. The most unfair part is that I’m banged up so bad and all he got was a simple situation.
I think the point of the video is to encourage drivers to become more aware of motorcyclists, not to pass judgement on this particular tragic situation.
marco
Speed kills and the guy on the bike met his fate. Don’t be stupid and follow the rules of the road!
Auto Price
although slow home safely,,,
roksta
I’m realy quite shocked at most of your comments the car driver turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle at the distance it started to do this the bike would of been clearly visible the car does not stop before making the turn even though you all comment that the rider over takes a car moments before meaning there was traffic coming so what they were doing was trying to beat the traffic the rider preempts this and dethrotels and aplys front brakes I asume rear too but I can’t see that even at the posted limit at that distance there was nothing he could do the main roll that speed played here was a very light sentence for a negligiant driver if the rider was not speeding I’m sure that the driver would of got jailed this footage would of been evidence in court and also available to the drivers lawer and yes it dose show who was at fault hence the drivers guilty plea and like I said the miter gating circumstances was the riders speed I ride everyday and your attitude that because he was speeding it was his fault is disgraceful please please people we are just like you we are not evil we are your sons daughters fathers mothers we ride for many reasons all most of us would like is that you remember that we are sharing the road with you we are not trying to piss you off when we overtake you or split lanes please just look and not just for the absence of cars in many cases is what happens you don’t see a car you change lanes but there we are and you come to the conclusion that you didn’t see us or we are speeding the truth is you just didn’t see a car we are not invisible you just forget we exist and don’t look for us because when I’m on my bike or in a car I see bikes maybe you all should test this next time you drive try counting how many bikes you see and rember those are people just like you ridding them not evil monsters
ryan
But don’t you think that cars would also like to drive just as fast as this man was? Wouldn’t cars like to be able to pass other cars at that speed without any concern? Just fly around everyone. I’m sure at least one of those cars he flew past would like to be able to drive that fast in “sharing the road.” Yet those cars were not. Speeding that fast is too dangerous. Take it on an open interstate highway and do that, not on a road like this though. When a motorcycle splits and passes me he’s making himself first. He’s the priority. When a red light comes and we all stop, he’s ahead of me. But he’s supposed to be behind me. There’s an order in the world. You don’t cut pass people because you are first. His driving is more important than mine? Surely if I could drive that fast in my car and feel safe, I would. But I can’t.
With that, other accidents where a car didn’t see a motorcycle who was driving at normal speeds, is a different scenario which doesn’t apply here.
I might have been able to see this guy coming in the video, if I was the car. I’m not sure. He was pretty fast. I wonder what color his bike, helmet, and clothing were.
Charles Panes
yvonne
cars can not judge the speed of motorcycles, motorcycles have to pay more attention any time around a car, intersections, but also, cars have got to stop looking at their phones, more crashes involving motorcyclists being hit in the rear than anything.
tim
Bottom line the driver if was a decent driver had time to see and judge that bike coming. Maybe that’s why the driver is pleading guilty.
Mark Tillotson
How do you have the ability to access the internet insofar as posting a comment, and yet not have enough common sense to see that a motorcyclist traveling over 90 mph on surface streets is probably going to kill himself and is likely to severely injure someone else? Have everyone lost their minds?
Dario
Driver should have yielded.
Adam
There are a lot of people in the comments saying how the drive of the car was responsible and I just can’t see how that is rational in any way. There are literally 2 seconds from actually seeing a car that only looks like it could be turning to the crash already happening. That isn’t enough time to react at all. Especially since we can pause and we already know the circumstances which reduces the time for cognitive processes.
Brent
Seems he had plenty of time to avoid the collision. Had he spent time getting quality training on a race track? He froze. Sport bikes are very flickable. Very sorry for your loss, hun.
New riders…buy “Twist of the wrist” by Keith Code. To steer right…push on the right hand grip and the bike will lean over to the right instantaneously and press the left grip to bank over to the left…then, press on right grip to continue down your happy ride. Also, better be a “bad boy” or the speed will flame you.
Doug
I ride many miles on motorcycle, just bought another 2 days ago, now have four. The road is a dangerous place at any time…mis-calculating, distractions, nature, drunks, tired, etc etc. The fact of the matter is that this man, motorcyclist, greatly “contributed” to his own death by traveling 97mph in a 60mph zone, he upped the risk, it was a risk that he chose to take. When we ride motorcycles with or without protection gear, we have chosen a greater risk for injury and death…PERIOD….It does not matter if you are in a 25mph zone or the autobahn.
Hate me because I'm right
He played with fire and got burnt. The real message the mother should have sent is to stop seeking a thrill on public roads. I hate that he died, but he was asking for it
Jeff Peters
Just a thought, but what if had been a deer or other animal?
It is awful what happened and it should be a warning to all. I don’t know about anyone else, but if I were driving that fast, I would be setting myself up for a disaster. Yes I drive motorcycles.
Stephen Tran
