Family releases GoPro video of fatal motorcycle crash for road safety campaign

NORFOLK, England — A mother has chosen to release video of her son’s final moments when his motorcycle collided with a car turning across the highway in front of him.

David Holmes, the 38-year-old motorcycle rider, was reportedly driving 97 mph down the A47 in Norfolk when a car turned in front of him. He was not able to avoid the car and was killed on impact.

The speed limit on the Norfolk road where Holmes died is 60 mph — meaning he was going nearly 40 mph over the limit on his Yamaha FJR1300 at the time of the crash.

However, the driver of the sedan involved in the crash pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

That driver’s name was not released, but according to the London Daily Mirror, the individual received 12 months of community service and an 18-month driving ban after pleading guilty.

WARNING: This video contains footage of the collision which some people may find disturbing.

Holmes mother, Brenda , is also seen in the video, which was released on YouTube this week. In her on-camera interview, she begs not only motorcyclists, but drivers to be more attentive on the roads.

“I know (David) rode fast that day, he loved speed but he also loved life,” Brenda said in the video. “I just hope that somebody benefits from the warning; that people slow down and take time to look for bikes.”