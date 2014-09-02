Statutory rape victim reportedly forced to pay child support
PHOENIX — A man who slept with a 20-year-old woman when he was 14 — and didn’t learn he was a father until eight years later — is now being forced to pay child support, the Arizona Republic reports.
According to the Republic, Nick Olivas of Arizona was in high school when he slept with a woman who was six years older than him. Olivas, who said he was confused and going through a rough patch at that time of his life time, said the two went their separate ways after the encounter.
Arizona law says a child younger than 15 cannot consent to sexual relations with an adult under any circumstance. Olivas did not press charges following the encounter, mostly because he said at the time he didn’t think it was a crime.
All of it was put behind him, he thought, until two years ago he was served papers from the state demanding he pay child support. That’s when he found out he had a 6-year-old daughter, the Republic reports.
“It was a shock,” Olivas told the Republic. “I was living my life and enjoying being young. To find yout you have a 6-year-old? It’s unexplainable.”
Olivas initially ignored the request to pay support, and now owes about $15,000 in back pay. The state has begun garnishing his wages at $380 a month, including a 10 percent interest charged for missed fees.
Arizona policy shows that even though he was raped, Olivas is not exempt from child support unless the parent seeking child support has been found guilty of sexual assault with a minor. But since Olivas never prosecuted, no court case exists.
Olivas told the Republic he wants his daughter to succeed and wants to help pay, but that he doesn’t believe he should have to pay back penalties, incurred over a time when he was a child himself. Especially since he didn’t know his daughter even existed.
Currently Olivas is trying to fight the penalty costs, but told the Republic he can’t afford a lawyer.
He is also trying to meet his daughter.
“I lost my mom at a young age,” he told the Republic. “I can’t leave (my daughter) out there. She deserves a dad.”
Mom of 2 (@sahmof2cubs)
He shouldn’t have to pay anything in back child support. He didn’t even know the child existed! WTHeck?
Kim Benner
Sounds like the mother is a real winner….having relations with a 14 yr old when you are 20? Then waiting 6+ years to let the poor guy know he even has a kid and then demanding he pay for all that time?! The woman needs to be slapped. This guy should be able to demand partial custody of his child, not have to pay for the time she withheld the information and she should have to answer for her part in seducing a minor. My question is, why is she suddenly coming after him for money? I think if I were the guy, I would be asking for some serious background checks.
Karen Stogner
Isn’t anyone else having a problem with the math. Quote: “Eight years later, he found out he had a daughter.” Later it states “I was shocked to find out I had a 6 year old daughter.”
So, did their intimate relationship last a couple of years until he was 16? Is this even his child but mom thinks she can get child support out of him because he is a PA? Did the reporter get her numbers and timeline messed up? Another account I read stated he is now 24 and found out 8 years after the rape he had a six year old daughter. Dear old mommy dearest may be trying to add fraud to her raping him when he was 14. This story and these numbers need to be clarified and this kid needs to have paternity verified.
Tuosma
He could have been days/weeks away from turning 15, then count into the fact that pregnancy takes 9-10 months so the math can definitely work. Also the rape might have happened later in the year, and the whole legalities could have taken place early on in the year, because people like to talk about “8 years ago” meaning eight numbers of years ago, not 8 years exactly.
AmbieBambie
Sounds like a guy who wanted to bone ended up knockin up a female, it takes time to file for and locate someone in regards to child’s support. Perhaps initially she didn’t intend to ask for support but got to a point where she needed it, she cannot determine how far back the guy has to make up for, that’s the states department….sex makes babies 😮 , it wasn’t rape until he found out there was a kid and child support. Convenient.
Captain Obvious
So what you are saying is that if a rape victim doesn’t report it, then they weren’t really raped? What a relief.
From the smart people
I hope you never breed.
Rodney Howard
You are stupid!
Sam
I cant even believe you are justifying it. I remember those words “the world will not be destroyed by the evil but by those who watch it without doing anything”:
Greg Denuel
He should pay support.He even said himself that he didnt think what they did was a crime.That means you assume responsibility for for it.
Captain Obvious
So if the person you are raping doesn’t know they are being raped it is ok? Good to know.
Just someone
I was raped when I was five. I didn’t report it because I didn’t know it was a crime. Guess that means I wasn’t raped. Besides that he didn’t even know he had a child. Why should he have to pay for something he didn’t know? Also, why did she wait so long to get the child support?
AmbieBambie
What I’m saying is, in MY opinion, for this particular situation it comes down to a year or less for this individual to go from “victim” to ” teenage boy doing what MANY teenage boys do”. As far as rape goes, I wonder how many people, perhaps friends of his , heard about his hooking up with an older chick and how many of them heard that he was seduced by an older woman into having sex. Not to mention how nonchalant he was about the whole thing until he found out he was in debt.
CAPTAIN OBVIOUS
So long as other people think the rape was cool, its ok? Good to know
Beth
WOW ~ Where to start !
I think not only should the mother loose custody to this young man because she RAPED HIM , Someone should see if she is even a fit mother. I hope this young man gets a lawyer & hopefully custody of his child & I certainly hope he doesn’t think he was in the wrong because sweetie you were NOT ! I think you will find that if you FIGHT this not only should you NOT pay for back support but she should be prosecuted for your rape! Now lets talk about her having your child HOW CAN A KNOWN CHILD RAPIST get to keep a child in her home ??? Something not right here & this young man needs some help because she should be in A LOT of trouble & he should get to be a father !! Best of luck to you & your daughter !
Thomas Stratford
He should sue her civilly for the rape and emotional distress, to a tune of about 5 times what he must pay in support.
Thomas Stratford
Oh by the way, Criminal Prosecutions Citation: Rev. Stat. § 13-107, there is no statute of limitations of rape, when the victim is under age 15. So aside from suing her civilly, he can still have her prosecuted for rape.
Tim
Another exercise is what would appear to be stupidity. It’s like the rapist demanding visitation with the kid produced during the rape. Don’t laugh there have been filed multiple cases filed with the rapist demanding custody and visitation with the child produced during the rape and in several cases the rapist won!
Dawn
Wow did half of the people even read the story? By law he was raped but emotionally and in his mind he was NOT raped! Take age out and all of you would rant about him being a dead beat dad and how just because he didn’t know he had a daughter does not excuse him for paying. the only reason she will not face legal troubles is because HE WILLINGLY HAD SEX WITH HER. I know this because my own daughter when she was 15 had sex with a 21 year old and admitted to having consentual sex with him so the police had no case that would hold up. Is it wrong and disgusting YES but is he a victim of a predator NO! He is not tormented by past visions of a older women raping him (even though he might now that he’s getting advice and can get a payday out of it.) He pissed off because he is in debt. If he had been forced to have sex it would be a different story but he should not be exempt just because he CHOSE to take JR out of his pants.
Tim
Would your opinion be the same if the victim was female? If the answer is yes, your objection is invalid, sexest and you are a hypocrite.
hummingbrdi (@hummingbrdi)
No Sir I am NOT a hypocrite but a rape victim myself !So Yes I am sorry I feel for this kid ! Even if in his mind he wasn’t raped , He was in the eyes of the Law & I am sure in the eyes of his Parents !! No I am just stating my OPINION & nothing else . My objection is not invalid I do not feel any different male or female & maybe I feel different about this situation because I was raped myself & it struck a nerve with me & if I have offended anyone it was NOT my intention ! If in fact she was known to have raped him (key word being RAPE) then that would be a sex offending crime is it not? And if so & she is a sex offender she should not be able to have let alone be around kids ! Who’s to say she still doesn’t like little boys, I mean she did it once right ? Some say sex offenders don’t change ! I guess the last thing I will say is if back child support is what she is searching for then she should be help accountable for having sex with him while he was a minor . Best of luck to you & I meant no dis respect to anyone .
hummingbrdi (@hummingbrdi)
Okay this is confusing sorry when I looked in my email it said Tim was replying to me . ( Sorry Tim ) I cant find a way to delete my reply . I wasn’t trying to argue or fight just reply to what I thought was a message to me . Don’t know why I keep getting a bunch of emails over this post is it because I wrote in here one time ? lol Sorry everyone 😉
Tim
You made my point better than I could, and by default, you are a hypocrite. In your reply, you state, “even if in his mind, he wasn’t raped” under the law, he had not reached the age of consent to make such a decision. She was age twenty and under the law passed the age of consent and therefore, accountable for her actions. She appears to be a child molester under the law. The law should not require her victim (under the law) to compensate her for her crime. If the state were after justice, rather than money, it would be prosecuting her for child molestation/rape and working to put her in prison. The state should give the victim the choice of raising the child or putting it up adoption; these are the same options she would have (under the law) if they had both been of legal age when she became pregnant. If anything he should have the right to full custody of the child and the right to sue her for child support, including a fine equal to the amount of back child support, she is requesting for not bringing this up for eight years. For the record, I was not offended by your response; I was disappointed that a rape victim would question whether an alleged rapist should have standing for child support, especially, when she appears to have admitted her crime, under guidelines of the law. Rape is rape, male or female, you nor anyone else has the right to say he enjoyed it, not even the victim has that right; it is and should be irrelevant; it was a crime under the law.
hummingbrdi (@hummingbrdi)
I am really not trying to argue with you about this to be honest .. Either I wasn’t saying it right or you weren’t hearing or reading it right ! I am not for her in any way shape or form !! I am for the victim (the child) I am NOT a Hypocrite you do NOT know me so why be rude ! I CLEARLY said She should not only be punished but he shouldn’t be paying back support !! (was my only point ) If you go back up I was commenting on 2 of the comments at the same time yours & a females who said ” in his mind he wasn’t raped” . Yes I should have kept my opinion to myself obviously 😉 ! So Bottom line I feel for this guy because he was a victim & didn’t know while being victimized ( even if he said he fathered a kid & is now happy to pay for her support) And it is awesome but I agree with him he shouldn’t pay the back support . That was all I was saying ! So say what you will I am sure I am wrong again & did not mean to start a fight only voice an opinion ! I am a mother & I take care of my children & no one else does it for me & I don’t think it should be the burden of anyone else only my responsibility . I appreciate everything you are saying & I admit I am not a good speaker it never comes out right . I realized after it was too late anyway you weren’t even answering my paragraph & I should have kept my opinion to myself !! Good night & have a great rest of your week .
Just someone
No. If you took the age out the woman would still be scum for just now claiming support. Women are highly shamed for such things.
Pierre
I would demand a paternity DNA test first.
Tina Heinle
children cannot be help monetarily liable for things done under 18 years of age. they cannot sign a contract, they cannot join the military, they cannot go to big peoples jail. this kid shouldn’t have to pay back support. and that lady should have known better.
big t
There should be a statute of limitation for filing for child support. She went all this time and then filed, it’s bull. If you made it thus far, don’t disrupt someone’s life when you have a slump. Women aren’t held responsible for their irresponsibility…. only men are. Tragic…..