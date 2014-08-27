SAN FRANCISCO – UNDATED: A prairie dog is shown at the San Francisco Zoo in this undated file photo. An official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention answered questions June 9, 2003 regarding the viral disease Monkeypox, which is thought to be spread by prairie dogs. The Monkeypox virus has been detected in the Americas for the first time with approximately 20 cases reported in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Monkeypox Virus Found In Four People
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
1 Comment
sbi online
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all of us you really recognize what you’re speaking about!
Bookmarked. Please also discuss with my website =). We
can have a link change agreement between us