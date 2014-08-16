140808171311-malaysia-airlines-generic-s036026317-tablet-large

Posted 9:46 AM, August 16, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(FILES) This file photo taken on March 30, 2014 shows Malaysia Airlines planes parked at the terminal at Kuala Lumpur Intenational Airport (KLIA) in Sepang. Deeply troubled Malaysia Airlines will be de-listed and taken private ahead of a major restructuring following the twin disasters of MH370 and MH17, under a proposal announced on August 8, 2014 by its majority shareholder. AFP PHOTO / FILES / ROSLAN RAHMANROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP/Getty Images

Filed in:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment