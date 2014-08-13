DISGUSTING: Twitter trolls taunt and tease Robin Williams’ daughter until she abandons social media

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(CNN) -- Actress Zelda Williams, daughter of comedy great Robin Williams who died Monday from an apparent suicide, has quit social media after receiving taunts from Internet trolls.

Williams abandoned her Twitter and Instagram accounts Tuesday after saying at least two people were sending her Photoshopped images of her father's dead body and other disturbing messages.

"I'm sorry. I should've risen above," she wrote in her final tweet. "Deleting this from my devices for a good long time, maybe forever. Time will tell. Goodbye."

The episode proves that, with the anonymity of the Internet, some people will be horrible no matter the situation.

Earlier, Williams, 25, had asked her followers to report the accounts to Twitter, but said they appeared to be creating new accounts after being banned by the site. She later deleted her request, which called the abusive messages "cruel and unnecessary."

On Instagram, she also addressed negativity targeting her in an announcement that she'd be taking a break from the photo-sharing app.

"I will be leaving this account for a bit while I heal and decide if I'll be deleting it or not," she wrote. "In this difficult time, please try to be respectful."

Williams also touched on the personal attacks, albeit in a more light-hearted way, in a statement she posted on blogging site Tumblr.

"To those he touched who are sending kind words, know that one of his favorite things in the world was to make you all laugh," she wrote. "As for those who are sending negativity, know that some small, giggling part of him is sending a flock of pigeons to your house to poop on your car. Right after you've had it washed. After all, he loved to laugh too."

Despite the attacks, the vast majority of social-media messages posted to Zelda Williams' accounts were positive and supportive of her decision to take some time away from the Web.

"You did nothing wrong @zeldawilliams," one Twitter follower wrote. "Some people are just plain evil."

Robin Williams, 63, was found dead at his California home on Monday. Investigators suspect he hanged himself and say he appears to have attempted to cut his left wrist with a knife beforehand.