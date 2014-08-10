× Farm worker discovers 3 bodies in corn field; suspect on the loose

BENTON COUNTY — Detectives are investigating a triple homicide south of Finley.

According to the Tri-City Herald, a farm worker found three bodies in a corn field around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.

The bodies remained in the field for much of the day as deputies waited for Washington State Patrol’s crime team, Benton County officials told the newspaper.

Officials identified two of the victims as 23-year-old David Perez Saucedo and 19-year-old Victoria Torres. They did not name the third victim, a 23-year old woman.

Investigators said one or more suspects are on the loose, but would not elaborate “due to the nature of this case.” They said this is not a murder-suicide.

The bodies were found on property owned by Easterday Farms, the Herald reported.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. No further information was immediately available.

