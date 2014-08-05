Former cop charged with homicide in case of Oregon woman found in suitcase

Posted 3:30 PM, August 5, 2014, by , Updated at 11:03PM, August 5, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
gamez

Jenny Gamez, 19, of Cottage Grove, Oregon, was killed in Wisconsin in 2012. Her body was found stuffed in a suitcase along a Wisconsin road in 2014.

KENOSHA, Wis. — Former West Allis, Wis., police officer Steven Zelich, who was arrested in the deaths of two women found stuffed in suitcases discovered along a rural Wisconsin road, was charged with first-degree homicide Tuesday in the death of 19-year-old Jenny Gamez of Cottage Grove, Ore., the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

A Walworth County investigator told the court that Zelich, 52, said Gamez died during bondage and rough sex in a Kenosha hotel room in August 2012 and he took her body back to his West Allis apartment and kept her in his refrigerator for more than a year — until November 2013. He then used the suitcase Gamez brought to Kenosha from Oregon to transport her body earlier this year and leave it along a road.

The investigator said Zelich also said another woman, Laura Simonson, 34, of Minnesota, died in the same manner last year.  He left her body in her suitcase along the road, too.

Zelich reportedly said he had met the women online on a sadomasochistic dating website.

The investigator said Zelich admitted to him that he placed the two suitcases stuffed with the women’s bodies along a road in Geneva, Wis., a few days before they were found on June 5.

Officials had a difficult time in identifying Gamez because she had not been reported as missing, police said. She had told her family in Cottage Grove, Ore., that she was moving away and they thought she was simply getting on with her life.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

8 comments

  • Pingback: Oregon woman is second body in Wisconsin suitcases – Clarksville Leaf Chronicle | Internet News 247
  • lilyjackson343


    I­m mak­ing ­over $­1­3k a month working ­part tim­e. I kept hea­ring other p­eople tell me­ how much m­oney they can ma­ke­ online­ so I d­ecide­d to look int­o­ it. Wel­, it was all tru­e and ha­s totally ch­anged­ my life. ­This is­ wha­t I do,
    ===========================
    ➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜➜ W­­­W­­W­.M­­­﻿­O­­N­­­﻿­­­E­­­﻿­­­Y­­­­­J­­­­­U­­­­­­R­­­­Y.C­­­O­M
    ============================
    GO TO THE SITE AND CLICK NEXT TAB FOR MORE INFO AND HELP

    Reply
  • beard pics

    I feel that is one of the so much vital info for me.

    And i’m happy reading your article. However should observation on few normal issues, The website style is ideal, the articles
    is actually excellent : D. Good process, cheers

    Reply
  • music gue

    Thank you a lot for sharing this with all folks you really know what you are speaking approximately!
    Bookmarked. Kindly additionally consult with my web site =).

    We may have a link alternate contract between us

    Reply
  • most handsome person

    Undeniably consider that which you stated. Your favorite justification seemed to
    be at the web the easiest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get
    annoyed while folks think about issues that they just don’t understand
    about. You managed to hit the nail upon the highest as smartly as defined
    out the entire thing without having side effect , other folks can take a signal.

    Will likely be back to get more. Thanks

    Reply