WATCH: Baby seal hitches surprise ride on surfer’s board

Posted 8:40 AM, August 4, 2014, by
A couple of surfers had a companion join the fun recently.

Luckily surfer Matthew Stanley’s GoPro camera was rolling and caught the entire encounter which is now published on YouTube.

In the video a baby seal can be seen climbing on Stanley’s board and enjoying an afternoon of surfing.

From YouTube:

“Me and my friend Andrew Flounders were out enjoying some summer waves when this little guy came along and scared the hell out of Andy because we didn’t know what it was! It nudged his foot from underneath,” he explained.

After an hour or so of playing around with the pup, the guys decided to head back to the shore, but the little guy hadn’t finished and tried to follow them up the beach. “When we got home Andy rang the local marine wildlife authority to make them aware of what occurred just in case the seal was unwell… He didn’t seem unwell when he was surfing in like a pro!”

