× What? Say it ain’t so! Marshawn Pinch hangs up his helmet

SEATTLE– Marshawn Pinch — best known last season for his “Beach Mode” — has retired, the Seattle Aquarium announced Wednesday.

On its website, the Aquarium said, “Marshawn Pinch, has retired—he hopped a riptide and headed for the unexplored waters of Earth’s one big ocean.

“But before he hung up his shelmet for good, he came out of his shell one last time to encourage all his sea fans to rally around the Seahawks on dry land this season.

“Thanks for supporting Marshawn Pinch, and GO HAWKS!”