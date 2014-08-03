How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

What? Say it ain’t so! Marshawn Pinch hangs up his helmet

Posted 10:45 PM, August 3, 2014, by , Updated at 10:49PM, September 3, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEATTLE– Marshawn Pinch — best known last season for his “Beach Mode” — has retired, the Seattle Aquarium announced Wednesday.

On its website, the  Aquarium said, “Marshawn Pinch, has retired—he hopped a riptide and headed for the unexplored waters of Earth’s one big ocean.

“But before he hung up his shelmet for good, he came out of his shell one last time to encourage all his sea fans to rally around the Seahawks on dry land this season.

“Thanks for supporting Marshawn Pinch, and GO HAWKS!”

 

 

 

