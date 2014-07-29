× New details, surveillance photo of missing Oregon mom Jennifer Huston

DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) — Missing Oregon mom Jennifer Huston stopped at a Rite Aid drug store in Newberg, Ore., and purchased Gatorade, trail mix and a package of over-the-counter sleeping pills — a non-lethal dose — before she disappeared last week, police said Tuesday night.

Police released new details about the search for the married mother of two young boys.

Detectives said her husband, Kallen Huston, has been cooperative through the whole process, including multiple interviews, and he passed a polygraph test.

Investigators previously released a timeline of Jennifer Huston’s last known activities that included leaving her home last Thursday at 5:45 p.m., going to the Oregon First Community Credit Union in Newberg about three miles away and then to a nearby Circle K gas station on Portland Road.

Police said she spent less than $40 at the gas station, so they believe she was topping off the tank. She withdrew less than $100 from the credit union ATM.

Now, police said she also stopped at Rite Aid. Detectives released a surveillance image from that store of Jennifer Huston in hopes it will lead to additional clues in this case.

Officers said the amount of sleeping pills she purchased would not be enough for a lethal dose.

Police said the expected travel range of Jennifer Huston’s SUV on a full tank of gasoline would be 300 to 350 miles.

Detectives said she had several favorite places she would visit with her family within that range of Newberg, but did not elaborate on specific locations.

At a news conference Tuesday evening, police said there have been no confirmed sightings of Jennifer Huston since the night she disappeared.

Police have received reported sightings in California, Washington state and as far away as Michigan.

According to phone records, Jennifer Huston received a text message from her mother at 6:22 p.m. Thursday, but the phone stopped sending signals at 6:25 p.m.

Police said there remains no evidence of a crime in this investigation. Because police can’t prove she is endangered, they said it’s been difficult obtaining subpoenas related to the investigation.

Her husband told detectives that when he got home on Thursday, she seemed a little stressed out and needed time away from the house. He described that as not being unusual.

Police said if she is safe and doesn’t want to come home right now, they still hope she will reach out to let someone know.

Jennifer Huston is 5-foot-7 with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black and pink Nike shoes and black yoga pants. She drives a dark green 1999 Lexus LX 470 with Oregon plates WXH 011.

The SUV had a U-shaped crack in the windshield on the passenger side and a Yakima ski rack mounted on the roof.

Any tips or leads should be referred to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department by calling 503-537-1246.