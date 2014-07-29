New details, surveillance photo of missing Oregon mom Jennifer Huston
DUNDEE, Ore. (KPTV) — Missing Oregon mom Jennifer Huston stopped at a Rite Aid drug store in Newberg, Ore., and purchased Gatorade, trail mix and a package of over-the-counter sleeping pills — a non-lethal dose — before she disappeared last week, police said Tuesday night.
Police released new details about the search for the married mother of two young boys.
Detectives said her husband, Kallen Huston, has been cooperative through the whole process, including multiple interviews, and he passed a polygraph test.
Investigators previously released a timeline of Jennifer Huston’s last known activities that included leaving her home last Thursday at 5:45 p.m., going to the Oregon First Community Credit Union in Newberg about three miles away and then to a nearby Circle K gas station on Portland Road.
Police said she spent less than $40 at the gas station, so they believe she was topping off the tank. She withdrew less than $100 from the credit union ATM.
Now, police said she also stopped at Rite Aid. Detectives released a surveillance image from that store of Jennifer Huston in hopes it will lead to additional clues in this case.
Officers said the amount of sleeping pills she purchased would not be enough for a lethal dose.
Police said the expected travel range of Jennifer Huston’s SUV on a full tank of gasoline would be 300 to 350 miles.
Detectives said she had several favorite places she would visit with her family within that range of Newberg, but did not elaborate on specific locations.
At a news conference Tuesday evening, police said there have been no confirmed sightings of Jennifer Huston since the night she disappeared.
Police have received reported sightings in California, Washington state and as far away as Michigan.
According to phone records, Jennifer Huston received a text message from her mother at 6:22 p.m. Thursday, but the phone stopped sending signals at 6:25 p.m.
Police said there remains no evidence of a crime in this investigation. Because police can’t prove she is endangered, they said it’s been difficult obtaining subpoenas related to the investigation.
Her husband told detectives that when he got home on Thursday, she seemed a little stressed out and needed time away from the house. He described that as not being unusual.
Police said if she is safe and doesn’t want to come home right now, they still hope she will reach out to let someone know.
Jennifer Huston is 5-foot-7 with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black and pink Nike shoes and black yoga pants. She drives a dark green 1999 Lexus LX 470 with Oregon plates WXH 011.
The SUV had a U-shaped crack in the windshield on the passenger side and a Yakima ski rack mounted on the roof.
Any tips or leads should be referred to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department by calling 503-537-1246.
Doug Williams PolygraphCom
So he passed a polygraph – case closed. How utterly absurd! The polygraph is no more accurate than the toss of a coin. It is FOOLISH and DANGEROUS to use the polygraph as “lie detector” – the theory of “lie detection” is nothing but junk science. It is based on a faulty scientific premise. The polygraph operators have the audacity to say that there is such a thing as a “reaction indicative of deception”, when I can prove that “lying reaction” is simply a nervous reaction commonly referred to as the fight or flight syndrome. It is FOOLISH and DANGEROUS for the criminal justice system to rely on an instrument that has been thoroughly discredited to determine whether or not a person is truthful or deceptive, or to use it to guide their investigations in any way – especially when the results cannot even be used as evidence in a court of law!
SlackJack
Wow. Calm down. There are no stated conclusions regarding the polygraph results – only that he passed it. Nowhere does it say “case closed.”
Destiny
Good for you slackjack! Totally agree with you.
craig g.
Case closed! I guess it is now unfortunately for this family but the polygraph was right like they are the vast majority if the time. This is just another tool that law enforcement uses to help determine the direction of a case. I have never heard any law enforcement official say that polygraphs are the end all be all of any investigation so this man needs to relax.
Roger
She left on her own… perhaps just snapped. Her father knows her husband and, with his extensive LE background, pretty much cleared him of wrong doing. Oh of course that doesn’t completely rule him out… just saying. The comment on the poly is spot on, they rot at ferreting out suspects. People should know that many ‘convicted’ serial killers took and passed polygraphs in the investigations. Not accurate at all. Hope they find her safe. Sad for the family and friends.
Cujo
What is she carrying in her right hand in that Rite-Aid surveillance photo?
Destiny
I’m not positive but it looks like a small purse that’s at a sideways view.
Truth Reigns
She had a stroke, hence the sleeping pills to get to sleep at night because of the headaches. The husband did nothing wrong and is innocent. Unfortunately, she is no longer on this earth plane.
shannon oster
Does she want found??
Honestly breaks my heart if foul play is involved but I myself have contemplated walking out. Hope she is o.k.
Destiny
Was wondering that myself. Was thinking maybe after her stroke perhaps she was feeling so depressed & that she was no longer of use to her husband & children? Lack of sleep certainly causes depression. One can only speculate. Whatever the case. . It’s extremely sad.
ida may
I think when her mom texted her she got distracted and went off the road into the water thus the phone went dead.
Destiny
Extreme possibility! Oh how horrible this would be. Her mom would carry that burden for the rest of her life. She shouldn’t but she would. I pray this is not the case.
Cynthy
I’ve read that her husband didn’t call police till the next day that she was missing. That’s a long time to wait it seems to me and he said when she left she was and I forget the exact words but she was stressed out or something. Her father says husband is solid as a rock but I wonder…………..
Jeannie
Either she went off the road while reading or replying to her mother’s text…….or, she made it home….and there is something not quite accurate in the husbands statements. Why wait until morning to report her missing?
Jo-Ann Chauvette
They keep saying there’s no evidence that a crime occurred yet the authorities keep looking for her. If they find her alive they will want to charge her for their search expenses yet they say there’s no evidence of foul play so they should stop spending money to search…right? and the families keep saying “she would never do this”; all they should say is “this is out of character”…because you never truly know what someone will do on any given day.