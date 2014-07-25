Submit your weather photos!

Posted 9:34 AM, July 25, 2014, by , Updated at 08:53AM, December 27, 2016

Photo Gallery



Please include your first name and where you live in the description of the photo.  By submitting your photo you agree to allow Q13 FOX to use your photo on-air, online or on any other platform. Please submit your photo only once, it will appear in the gallery once it has been approved.

M.J. McDermott may use your photo on the air during our morning show.  If you would like to receive an email alerting you to this, please put your email address here.  Your email address will not be visible in the photo gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

484 comments