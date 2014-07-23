Seattle May Day 2017: Everything you need to know

Personal Computer Market Shrinking As Consumer Spend On Tablets And Phones

Posted 12:38 PM, July 23, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 11: Laptop computers are offered for sale at a Tiger Direct store on April 11, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. According to a recent report, sales of personal computers have been experiencing double-digit declines as consumers look toward tablets and smart phones to fill their computing needs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Filed in:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment