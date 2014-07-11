Teacher, father of 3 pleads not guilty to dealing, possessing drugs
TACOMA — A teacher and father of three pleaded not guilty in Pierce County Superior Court Friday to unlawful drug possession and delivery charges.
Police say Brian Bennett, 33, a seventh-grade teacher at Drum Intermediate School in University Place, admitted to detectives that he smoked heroin at school in his car in the parking lot and left school to sell Oxycodone pills. Court documents said Bennett told detectives he sold the drugs because he was “going through a divorce and owes money.”
Police set up a sting after they say they received a confidential tip. They say they found more than 40 Oxycodone pills in Bennett’s car, along with a straw with heroin residue and foil. Police say there is no evidence to suggest Bennett used drugs with or sold drugs to students.
“He did not do that. No students were endangered and, remarkably, his job performance did not suffer,” said Bennett’s attorne,y Bryan Hershman.
Students told Q13 FOX News that they did notice something unusual about Bennett.
“I would look at his eyes and they would be all red; it’s not really normal,” said student Jonathan Nix.
“I always saw he was really tired. He always had really red eyes,” said Sharay Trotter.
The University Place School District says Bennett has been a teacher in the district for seven years and has no disciplinary record. They say they never received any complaints about his performance or demeanor in school. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
The judge set Bennett’s bail at $10,000.
Ted
He doesn’t sound like a bad guy,…really…..
Philip
Multiple teachers and parents complained about his behaviors and nothing was ever done by the principal. Funny how the school district covers this up or never interviewed the teachers.
Sassy
True, I complained about him more than once and nothing was done.
Darian
I bet the cunt that ratted him out is still smoking some kind of shit
All I heard and remembered was he was a good teacher, it's kinda weird seeing this happening to him
I think drugs should be legal, but not used at work. Private use.
So….what is going to change from him going to prison? Nothing.
Watch, there's going to be more news later on as another Teacher gets busted.
People need to relax, sometimes normal things like binging on ice cream doesn't help.
I wish I could have given him a blunt
young money
Free my nigga bennet!!!
best teacher, no drops in performance in latter days when eyes were a little reddened
Free my nigga brian benett!