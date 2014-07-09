Russell Wilson focused: ‘Winning the Super Bowl has NOTHING to do with this year’

Trump announces pick for new FBI director
Posted 9:15 PM, July 9, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
wilson1

Russell Wilson (Photo: KCPQ-TV)

SEATTLE —  Quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t dwelling on the past, not even the Seahawks incredible Super Bowl win. He says he’s completely focused on the upcoming season.

“When I think about my job and what I do… winning the Super Bowl last year has nothing to do with this year, it has nothing to do with it.” said Wilson during an exclusive interview with Q13FOX News that aired Wednesday night.

Wilson told Q13FOX News Sports Director Aaron Levine his eye is firmly on the 2014 season.

“I think that for me, it’s staying focused on the next opportunity that I have and I think our whole team is doing that, really,” said Wilson.

The Seahawks quarterback was asked about his hectic off-season schedule. “When you win … great opportunities come your way,” but added, “I’m very good at being selective in what I do.”

As the official home of the Seattle Seahawks, Q13FOX News has been given exclusive insider access to the team and players throughout the entire season.

Earlier this week Q13FOX News aired a two part exclusive interview with Percy Harvin.  Watch part one here and part two here.

