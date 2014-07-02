× Service with a smile and a loaded gun at one Colorado restaurant

RIFLE, Colo – It’s a restaurant named Shooter’s Grill in a town called Rifle where the customers and the staffers openly carry loaded guns.

Lauren Boebert owns the place and told NBC 11 News in Grand Junction it’s not about finding a gimmick, but about exercising second amendment rights.

“The people who are here, they want to be here, they like the food, they like our means of transporting the food with our firearms at our sides,” said Boebert to NBC 11.

For customers worried about safety, Boebert promises all of her staffer’s guns are strapped in their holsters and have special release buttons to help avoid accidents reported FOX31 in Denver.

Open carry critics however argue the practice can cause undue fear or worse. They have successfully pressured businesses like Target, Starbucks, Chipotle, Chili’s and Jack in the Box into banning the practice.