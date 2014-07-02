Service with a smile and a loaded gun at one Colorado restaurant

shooters grill

Customers at Shooter's Grill in Rifle Colo. Photo courtesy Facebook.

RIFLE, Colo – It’s a restaurant named Shooter’s Grill in a town called Rifle where the customers and the staffers openly carry loaded guns.

Lauren Boebert owns the place and told NBC 11 News in Grand Junction it’s not about finding a gimmick, but about exercising second amendment rights.

“The people who are here, they want to be here, they like the food, they like our means of transporting the food with our firearms at our sides,” said Boebert to NBC 11.

For customers worried about safety, Boebert promises all of her staffer’s guns are strapped in their holsters and have special release buttons to help avoid accidents reported FOX31 in Denver.

Open carry critics however argue the practice can cause undue fear or worse.  They have successfully pressured businesses like Target, Starbucks, Chipotle, Chili’s and Jack in the Box into banning the practice.

  • Joe

    Those girls are going to need those guns to get the parking lot with the Obama/Holder ticket dumping illegal alien scallywags on the street corners by the bus loads and hiding the true numbers from the people under threat of arrest for spilling the data points to the public. There is an invasion going on right now and Obama's bloody knife is in out back!

  • asmith12342000

    Odds are pretty nil that any lunatic or criminal will attack and do a mass murder in this restaurant. Probably the safest place to eat in the state. Gun free zones equal danger zones.

    • A Scopes

      So true! Reading this in 2017, what do all the critics say now? As far as I know they are still doing well without any incidents. Looks like a concept that works, who would have thought? That’s right, every sane person.
      Cheers!
      A. Scopes

