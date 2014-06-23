How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Hot criminal’s wife ‘furious’ over attention from mugshot (VIDEO)

STOCKTON, Calif — The wife of Jeremy Meeks, the man whose mugshot went viral because of his alleged good looks, is none too pleased about all of the Internet attention her husband is getting, WPIX reported.

“She’s furious,” a friend of Meek’s wife said. “Her man is in there and people are taking it as a joke, thinking it’s funny talking about his looks, saying all kinds of crazy things.”

Meeks was arrested for allegedly possessing a firearm, as well a other gun and gang-related charges. His mugshot went viral last Thursday, garnering nearly 50,000 likes by Friday morning.

Q13FOX News has learned Meeks faced theft and forgery charges in Spokane County in 2005 and 2007.  Meeks served 71 days after being convicted of the forgery charge and 3 days on the theft charge because most of his sentence was suspended.

mugshot-for-jeremy-ray-meeks

Jeremy Meeks, mugshot courtesy FOX40 Sacramento

