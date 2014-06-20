Repeat drunk driver who killed two people sentenced for 3rd DUI

SEATTLE — At just 18 years-old, Dawn Vrentas got her first DUI. Then in 2003, Vrentas crashed her car into a pond near Spokane, killing her friends Kyle Hutchinson and Walter Corman. She served 5 ½ years in prison, then became a tutor for former inmates.
In July 2013, Washington State Patrol pulled Vrentas over on I-5 near Northgate. Officials told Q13 FOX News her blood alcohol level was more than two times the legal limit.
“It is like the scab being pulled off and salt being poured in the wound to have a felony DUI after having your child killed by someone driving impaired, because it felt like your child died for nothing,” said King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Amy Freidheim.
Vrentas’ attorney says her client was going through a divorce, and turned to drinking.
“At that time she was engaging in self-destructive behaviors because she had hoped this self-punishment would release her from the guilt she felt in what she was otherwise experiencing,” said Kimberly Gordon.
Vrentas did not comment in court. Her family and friends were there but refused to talk as well.
The judge sentenced Vrentas to 22 months in prison for her latest crime. She will have 12 months of community supervision after that and have to wear an alcohol detection bracelet and use an ignition interlock device when she drives.
8 comments
Lizzie Reid
Anyone that has killed others while driving drunk, then is subsequently caught driving drunk AGAIN, should get a hell of a lot longer than 22 months!!
Joe Camel
Lizzie,
Please remember alcoholism is a disease, if this were someone violating another with violence yes repeat offenders need stiffer sentences and some are not able to rehabilitate ie child predators. With that being said I understand your frustration and request for more time. Jail will not help someone with an addiction. Incarsartion should not be your standard due you time in a cell and learn how to game the system better and advance in criminal ways.
Incarceration should be an intense immersion into alcohol and drug counseling including years of working that is service to families victimized by drug abusers, this person needs to see the reality of actions like hers and forced to witness and feel the pain and suffering of families by requiring her to go morgue, funerals, hospitals and should contribute time caring for patients in some fashion, needs to go speaking to kids on the dangers of drinking and driving. In addition to all the standard fare, fines, locks on vehicles, home detention etc.
Bottom line its clear jail time with out a long does of heavy reality checks will not change this behavior for the addict needs holistic rehabilitation for most folks stealing, cheating ect time will change their ways, addicts need more then just sitting on their ass in jail getting high behind bars, child rapist just need a rope a pole and a chair.
Ivan W.
Joe camel, tell that BULLSHIT to the headstone of my 14 year old boy who was killed by a drunk…I wish I could literally find you and slap the shit out of you….Sick and tired of this disease BULLSHIT… it is called LACK OF CONTROL and LACK OF CONCERN FOR OTHERS…. Wake up you dipshit
guest
maybe the death penalty is the only way to STOP repeat offenders. I will vote for it!
NAVYTOWN
1. At LEAST fifteen years in prison, minimum!
2. Permanent loss od driver's license
3. Prohibited from ever owning a car in the future
4. A hefty fine to compensate the families of those murdered by this woman.
Ivan W.
How about letting the family of the dead kid decide punishment?????
