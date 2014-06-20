4-year-old ‘superhero’ foils Ferndale home invasion robbery plot

FERNDALE — A 4-year-old girl helped detectives solve what was reported as a home invasion in Ferndale.
Abby is wise beyond her years.
“Wednesday was the worst day in my life,” she said.
On Wednesday, Abby helped the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office crack a case that would make the Babysitter’s Club proud.
“They told us to get out of the house cause they wanted to steal stuff,” Abby said.
Investigators said the girl’s 17-year-old babysitter orchestrated a false home invasion along with her 16-year-old boyfriend and another male suspect. They said the teen made up a story about two armed black men breaking into the Ferndale home.
“The bad guys stole my kitty bank, they stole my iPod,” Abby said.
The babysitter told investigators one of the suspects looked like the neighbor next door.
Neighbor Cody Oaks said police handcuffed him and questioned him for several hours because he fit the description. But Abby knew better, and she told police.
Abby told investigators the suspects had white skin, not black, and that’s when the babysitter’s story started to crumble — and she confessed.
Abby’s mother said she is proud of her young daughter.
“Literally in 30 seconds, she changed everything that had been going on for five, six hours,” her mother said.
Her neighbor hopes the babysitter and her accomplices learn their lesson.
“It’s kind of sad because I don’t think she realizes the dangerous situation she put me in,” Oaks said.
As for the stolen belongings, Abbys said “they got it back because of me being the superhero.”
No word yet on whether she plans to go pro wither her detective skills.
The babysitter and her alleged accomplices were arrested and could face robbery, burglary and perjury charges.
Ted
So,… let me get this straight… The babysitter sets up hoax for the 4yr old, involves the police, somehow. Then the cops are steered to the neighbor, who they could have easily shot and killed, then the 4yr old is a hero, because she says it was a white person, after 5 or 6 hours of investigations, looking for the’black man’. And somehow the 4yr old is a hero? What? The neighbor has a good lawsuit here. And the babysitter is as smart as a bag o’ hammers. WTF really happened here?
Amy
Ted, I know there are a few typos in this story (great job news team) but how did you miss the facts? The babysitter had her bf and another guy friend do a fake (because the babysitter knew she was in no danger) home invasion/robbery and gave the neighbor kid’s description. The 4yr old saved the day because when the police finally asked her about what happened, she knew it wasn’t the neighbor and it wasn’t black men.
Joe Camel
Another good reason parents should invest in a hidden camera. Having a hidden camera would protect the innocent and clearly bring into the light the perpetrators. Not to mention ensure the safety and welfare of their children against abusive baby sitters.
Delight Howell
What a smart little girl, I guess the baby sitter leaned her lesson, that the 4 year old little girl is a lot smarter than what she is, I think I wouldn’t show my face around outside again after that.