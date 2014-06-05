1 killed, 3 injured in Seattle campus shooting; students disarm gunman

Law Enforcement sources say Aaron Ybarra, 26, of Mountlake Terrace, is the suspect in the Seattle Pacific University shooting Thursday. (Photo: Facebook)
SEATTLE — A man with a shotgun walked into a building on the Seattle Pacific University campus, shot three people, fatally wounding one, and was reloading when a student security guard pepper-sprayed him and he and other students disarmed him, Seattle police said. The suspect, identified as a 26-year-old white male, was taken into custody.
The suspect, Aaron Ybarra, 26, of Mountlake Terrace, Wash., was booked in the King County Jail for investigation of murder, police said.
Police said Ybarra was not a student at the school. “So far, police have not found any connection between the suspect, Seattle Pacific University or any of the victims,” a police news release said.
Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center said it had received four patients from the shooting: One of those, a 19-year-old man, died of his wounds. A woman, Sarah Williams, 22, underwent five hours of surgery and was in critical condition. A 24-year-old man hit in upper body with some shotgun pellets was in satisfactory condition, and a 22-year-old man was treated and released; he is believed to be Jon Meis, the student monitor who pepper-sprayed the shooter.
PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE
Shooting scene, courtesy Jillian Smith
Seattle police Capt. Chris Fowler said, “Earlier this afternoon we had a young male enter Otto Miller Hall on the Seattle Pacific University campus, was armed with a shotgun. Walked into the building, into the foyer, immediately confronted three victims and shot those three individuals … At that point, the shooter began to reload his shotgun.
“And a student who is the the building monitor inside the hall confronted the shooter, was able to subdue the individual,” Fowler said. “And once on the ground, other students jumped on top of him and were able to pin him to the ground until police arrived.”
The gunman’s motive was unknown.
The school canceled classes for Thursday night and Friday.
A special prayer service was being held Thursday night at the First Free Methodist Church in Seattle.
Mayor Ed Murray went to the scene and told reporters, “Today should have been a day of celebration of the end of the school year here at Seattle Pacific University; instead, it’s a day of tragedy and of loss. Once again the epidemic of gun violence has come to Seattle, the epidemic of gun violence that is haunting this nation.
“Friends, we have been here before — Cafe Racer, the shootings on Capitol Hill, the shooting at the Jewish Federation — this is tragic moment for Seattle and tragic moment for America once again,” Murray said.
At 5 p.m., police said the Otto Miller Building was secure and the campus lockdown was lifted.
Shots were first reported at 3rd Avenue West and West Nickerson by the Seattle Police Department at about 3:30 p.m.
Police sources told Q13 FOX News that an “agitated,” white man believed to be in his 20s with a shotgun told two people on the campus to remain still. When one moved, the gunman shot that person. The second person sprayed Mace at the gunman, who then shot the second person in the face, police said.
Police said the gunman was uninjured and taken to police headquarters for questioning.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement that read, in part: “I mourn with all Washingtonians tonight for the Seattle Pacific University student who died in today’s tragic shooting. There are others still struggling with injuries and we need to keep them, their families and all SPU students in our hearts and prayers.
“There is much we don’t yet know about today’s shooting. But tonight it is clear that amidst the heartbreak, SPU has shown that it is a community that lives by its mission to serve others. There were students who put themselves in real danger to protect classmates from further violence and to aid and comfort the victims. Those selfless and brave acts should remind us of the indomitable spirit of young people.
“To see gun violence erupt at a place of higher education shocks all of us. Our schools should be safe havens. And so should our homes, our streets and our workplaces. We need to do more to prevent violence throughout our state.”
Science and engineering classes are held Otto Miller Hall, where the shooting took place.
The Seattle Storm professional women’s basketball team was on the campus practicing at the time of the shooting, but a team spokesman said everyone was OK and the team was locked down in the locker room at the school’s Royal Braum Pavillion.
Seattle Pacific University (SPU) is a Christian university of the liberal arts, sciences and professions, located on the north slope of Queen Anne Hill in Seattle. It was founded in 1891 by the Oregon and Washington Conference of the Free Methodist Church as the Seattle Seminary. It became the Seattle Seminary and College in 1913, changed names again to Seattle Pacific College in 1915, and took its present name in 1977.
Seattle Pacific University is a member of the Christian College Consortium. It has an enrollment of about 4,100 students.
Photo from inside SPU shooting scene, courtesy student Jillian Smith.
Prayer service for Seattle Pacific University community
Governor Inslee statement on shooting at Seattle Pacific University
“I mourn with all Washingtonians tonight for the Seattle Pacific University student who died in today’s tragic shooting. There are others still struggling with injuries and we need to keep them, their families and all SPU students in our hearts and prayers.
“There is much we don’t yet know about today’s shooting. But tonight it is clear that amidst the heartbreak, SPU has shown that it is a community that lives by its mission to serve others. There were students who put themselves in real danger to protect classmates from further violence and to aid and comfort the victims. Those selfless and brave acts should remind us of the indomitable spirit of young people.
“To see gun violence erupt at a place of higher education shocks all of us. Our schools should be safe havens. And so should our homes, our streets and our workplaces. We need to do more to prevent violence throughout our state.”
David Rose: Sources say while roughly 30 rounds were found on the floor where the shooter opened fire, MOST of those were unspent rounds. The shooter likely dropped most of the ammunition after the student security guard was able to subdue him.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson expresses sympathy for SPU shooting victims
SEATTLE–Attorney General Bob Ferguson issued the following statement after today’s deadly shooting at Seattle Pacific University.
“My sympathies go out to the victims of the SPU shooting, their friends, families and classmates. On behalf of our community, we appreciate the efforts of those who apprehended the suspect and saved lives.”
Prayer service planned at Seattle Pacific University at 7pm tonight.
SPU Student Chris Howard: “The shooter looked too old and I had never seen him before”
Student Chris Howard says one of his friends was grazed by a bullet in the area of his neck.
Jamie Tompkins: One victim is a junior physics major
Just posted on the Seattle Police Blotter:
One person killed, three injured after gunman opens fire at SPU
Written by Detective Renee Witt on June 5, 2014
One person was killed and three others injured Thursday afternoon after a lone gunman opened fire with a shotgun at Seattle Pacific University. Police have one suspect in custody, an adult male who was subuded after being pepper-sprayed by a student security guard. No one else is being sought in connection with the shooting.
All of the victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center. One 20-year-old male victim died at the hospital. Another male victim was reported in stable condition. In addition, one woman had life threatening injuries and another woman was reported in stable condition. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Families wondering if their loved ones are at Harborview they are asked to call 206-744-4028
Harborview says initially they were told to prepare for 6 victims, but only 4 were transported to their facility and they are not expecting more.
Mayor arrives at SPU shooting scene
Harborview confirms: man in his 20’s has died shortly after arriving at Harborview
Harborview Medical Center received four patients today, June 5 from the shooting that occured at Seattle Pacific University. Here are the current patient conditions:
Young adult male arrived in critical condition and died unfortunatley shortly afer arrival
20 year old female in critical condition undergoing surgery
24 year old male in satisfactory condition
22 year old male in satisfactory condition
We are not expecting any more patients at this time.
David Rose: Seattle Police bomb squad is headed to the shooting suspect’s truck, a small white chevy, to clear it and then tow it away and search for evidence.
SEATTLE STORM OFFICIAL STATEMENT:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s tragedy at SPU. We have been in contact with our staff on-site and have confirmed that all of our personnel are safe and accounted for.”
C.R. Douglas: Mayor Ed Murray is headed to the Seattle Pacific University Campus shooting scene.
SWAT team is on SPU campus clearing buildings one at a time.
David Rose: Police say the shooter confronted two people and told them not to move, one student DID move and the shooter shot that student in the eye.
David Rose: Some 30 shotgun shells on the floor just inside the door where the shooting took place
David Rose: The shooting suspect has been taken to police HQ to be interviewed.
From Seattle Schools: While none of our schools is directly near SPU, we do have some schools that are receiving returning buses because students are unable to get to their homes or after-school programs due to Seattle Police Department road closures. So far, we know that the following elementary schools will be receiving buses back at their schools:
Blaine, Queen Anne, Coe, John Hay
In addition, Lawton Elementary in Magnolia was placed in shelter-in-place as a precaution.
David Rose: Police say they have THREE shooting victims.
David Rose: Police have one suspect in custody, but NOT looking for a second suspect.
David Rose: Witnesses tell Q13FOX they recognized the shooters as students at SPU
reports of students in library and student union buildings sheltering in place and praying.
From Seattle Pacific University:
Campus in Lockdown
The campus is in lockdown due to a shooting in Otto Miller Hall. Check your text messages for emergency information. The SPU home page and @SPUnews on Twitter will be updated as information becomes available.
IIf you are in a building during a lockdown:
• Do not leave the building
• Move to a securable area (such as an office or classroom) and lock the doors
• Close the window coverings
• Move away from the windows
• Get low on the floor
• Remain in your secure area until further direction or the all clear is given
If you are unable to enter a building because of a lockdown:
• Assume that classes will be suspended until the lockdown ends
• Leave the area and seek safe shelter off campus
• Return to campus after the all clear is given (this notification will be sent via the SPU-Alert notification system)
Emergency Hotline: 206-281-2800
Notification System: spu-alert@spu.edu
Home Page: http://.spu.edu/
<script async src="//platfo
47 comments
alled caster
Too many of these tragic events the government should do something about this get law enforcement onthe campus to do security men with guns see then how these lowlifes then would shoot people.
The Clam
Its funny that we have armed guards at banks and government buildings but not at schools. i guess money is more important than people.
Pirate Bay
Manufacturers of seedbox servers took under consideration that
different users have different operating systems on their native machines and provided users with servers
that allowed them to share files through the Internet inspite of the main system running natively on his
or her machines. It isn’t designed for secure or large-scale application. The subconscious then relates the emotions of self-esteem and achievement on the behavior of going for
a test.
tits
For latesat news уou hɑve to visit the web and on internet
І found tɦis website as а finest website for hottest
updates.