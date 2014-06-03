$1 million in gold, jewelry taken in ‘very sophisticated’ heist

PUYALLUP — In a ‘very sophisticated’ burglary, at least three men cut holes in the roofs of adjoining businesses at night, entered the Gold Definitions store in Puyallup and sawed through a wall to gain access to the safe, where they stole an estimated $1 million in gold and jewelry, police said Tuesday.

The burglary occurred over a four-hour period after midnight Sunday, and police were summoned Monday to the store in the 4600 block of South Meridian Street in Puyallup.

“The suspects cut two large holes in the roofs of two adjoining businesses. The suspects then cut several holes in several walls to gain access to the victim business. The suspects then cut away the wall to gain access to the safe,” police said.

“The burglary was very sophisticated. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with this case,” police said.

Gold Definitions initially set the loss in excess of $200,000, but after reviewing records, they realized the amount of jewelry stolen was closer to $1 million, police told The News Tribune of Tacoma.

The store said it has insurance to cover the losses.