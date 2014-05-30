Police find 140 pounds of marijuana, hash oil lab in Centralia home (PHOTOS)

CENTRALIA — Authorities discovered 140 pounds of marijuana and a hash oil processing lab at a Centralia home on the 800 block of West Pear Street.

Centralia police arrested a 52-year-old man and booked him into Lewis County Jail. He faces possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance.

Hash oil is a highly concentrated form of marijuana resin. During the production process, a highly flammable and explosive vapor is emitted which can cause large explosions.

According to police, the street value of the marijuana if it were all made into hash oil would be $156,000.

Officers also seized a pickup truck, a car and an RV.