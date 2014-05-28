Watch this guy bowl a strike from the front door of the bowling alley (VIDEO)

Is this the longest strike every bowled indoors?

Maybe!

The folks who uploaded it to YouTube last week said from the entrance doors to the bowling pins measures 120 feet in distance.

The person who posted the video wrote:

“Ball went from carpet to a little drop off onto the approach and then the lane. Possibly longest strike ever made.”

Some commenters express skepticism that the video is real, but several other commenters have chimed in to say they know this bowler and that he is indeed this talented.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW: