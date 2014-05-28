How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Watch this guy bowl a strike from the front door of the bowling alley (VIDEO)

Posted 3:11 PM, May 28, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
bowler

Youtube screen capture

Is this the longest strike every bowled indoors?

Maybe!

The folks who uploaded it to YouTube last week said from the entrance doors to the bowling pins measures 120 feet in distance.

The person who posted the video wrote:

“Ball went from carpet to a little drop off onto the approach and then the lane. Possibly longest strike ever made.”

Some commenters express skepticism that the video is real, but several other commenters have chimed in to say they know this bowler and that he is indeed this talented.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment