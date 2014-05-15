TRAGEDY: Two children lose parents in murder-suicide

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Down a quiet street in Eatonville, yellow police tape blocked the entrance to a mobile home park Thursday.
“There was just some terrible things that took place here in Eatonville,” said neighbor Jordan Sandoval, who lives just two doors down from the park where police say a husband killed his wife and then killed himself a short time later.
A neighbor who knows the couple said they seemed happy even a day before the tragedy.
Officers initially responded to an apparent suicide by a 40-year-old man in a truck parked in the middle of Rainier Avenue, not far from downtown.
“Nobody saw it, but they did hear the gunshot and when they got to his truck he was deceased,” Pierce County sheriff’s detective Ed Troyer said.
Police then went to his home and made a grim discovery. It was the body of the man’s 37-year-old wife.
“It’s pretty evident she was shot,” said Troyer. “And that our subject was responsible for it.”
While detectives continued the investigation in the house, grief counselors were on their way to two Eatonville schools to be there for the couple’s two children, a 16-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old son.
Friends of the family said the couple had both recently lost their jobs and were living in a trailer owned by their parents. Friends also said the husband was an avid gun collector.
Police pulled several guns and weapons from the home where his wife had been murdered.
hydro
The guy was a piece of sheet coward,,, To murder your wife and then kill yourself knowing your CHILDREN ARE LEFT BEHIND is disgusting to me… I wish I could burn the MORON'S body and run over it …. He does not even deserve a burial…BURN IN HELL ASSSSSHOLE
misty
please keep in mind that this man and woman had children and that some point may come across the article and your negative comments about their father. everyone is entitled to an opinion, but to post such negativity about such a tragic situation is disgusting. my small community is grieving enough right now, they could really just use some support.
hydro
Pull your head out of your shoe!!!!! Please keep in mind that DADDY KILLED MOMMY….Daddy was a MURDERER who put HIS OWN CHILDREN IN A BAD SPOT….And you worry what MY POST might do to the kids>>>> YOU NEED TO have your head examined honey….
Sealion
Misty.. Good call! Hydro, you're a ass. I do agree that the best choice was not made, but to "burn the MORON'S body and run over it….He does not even deserve a burial… BURN IN HELL ASSSSSHOLE", is I don't know… WOW! I would suggest that you step up to the plate and see how you could help the children, but I am sure that they are better off without someone like you in their life. Oh too late! Your venomous comment is out on the web, where it will forever be.
misty
I need to get my head examined???? I am not the one spewing filth on the internet. I happen to know these people and their friends and family. these children along with the family and friends deserve only positive support right now. I can't imagine ever posting such filth online about a situation I know nothing about.
Blah
What the heck does being a gun collector have to do with being a killer. Really? Stop the media anti gun stuff and puff. He was obviously a nut and now a dead criminal who would have committed this horrible crime whether it be with an ice pick, screwdriver, or a gun. Criminals will always have guns no matter what laws are in place or what kind of crap the media pumps through your television. Police will not be capable of providing the level of proactive protection a society without guns would require as the crime would skyrocket if the criminals found out they could run completely unopposed. Give it a rest FOX and cover the story, not your agenda.
angel
There were 3 children and a grandchild left behind. Everyone forgets about the mothers 19 year old son and 3 mo. old grandchild.
nic johnson
these were my aunt and uncle and the article got the genders backwards