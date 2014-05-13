Health alert posted about MERS at major U.S. airports, including Sea-Tac

SEATTLE — Two cases of MERS, or the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, have been confirmed in the United States — one in Indiana and the other in Florida. But health alerts are to be posted Wednesday in 22 U.S. airports informing travelers about the virus and its symptoms.
The virus was first detected in 2012 and it has about a 30% mortality rate.
“I should probably educate myself on how serious it is,” traveler Monica Trace said.
The CDC instructed 22 airports to post the health advisory, warning people especially those traveling to and from the Middle East to watch for symptoms.
“Many people with MERS have developed severe respiratory illness where they have had high fevers, pneumonia, difficulty breathing and pain in their chest,” Washington Health Department spokeswoman Marisa D’Angeli said.
MERS is an illness in the same family as the SARS virus and the common cold.
Unlike SARS, it is less contagious.
“I guess I kind of cringe and hope for the best,” traveler Mike Hollob said.
The two MERS cases confirmed in the United States are both health care providers who traveled to Saudi Arabia. Now, two other people in Florida who came in contact with a MERS patient are being monitored closely.
Travelers say the alert is helpful, but the question is how do you stay safe?
“Washing hands definitely helps, and having more sanitation stations around airport helps,” traveler Jeff Judy said.
And what do you do when the person sitting next to you is sick?
“I would probably stay quiet but lean away from them to try to avoid exposure,” Judy said.
“I kind of make a face sometimes if someone sneezes and they don’t cover their mouth. I have said something to someone before,” Trace said.
“We learned in kindergarten to put your arm over your face so that should be a simple process for everybody,” traveler Ellen Buffington said.
There have been more than 500 cases of MERS worldwide in the past two years. The illness is believed to be transmitted possibly from camels or bats.
Doctors say the risk to the public is still low they just want travelers to take extra precautions.
17 comments
school
Yahooは古くから使われている検索エンジンです。
sign in to hotmail
When someone wriyes an paragraph he/she maintains the idsea of a user in his/her mind that how a user can understand it.
Thhus that’s why this piece of writing is great.
Thanks!
坐骨神経痛 治療
座骨神経痛の療治には、整体が役立てられることもあります。整体によって関節の歪みを正すことで、神経への押しつけを消し去り、痛みやしびれ、筋肉の張りなどを解消するのです。
あくまで軽減であって、骨幹や骨節の形態狂いを終わらせるまでの有効性はありませんが、痛みやしびれといった症状の軽減は、慢性的な座骨神経痛の症状に対して極めて効果的です。整体での療法は特に、同じ姿勢を続けたりカラダを動かしたりすると痛みが発生する坐骨神経痛の容態に対して容態を発揮します。
tap tycoon diamonds
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness
on your put up is just spectacular and that i can assume you are knowledgeable on this subject.
Well together with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to keep updated with drawing close post.
Thank you one million and please keep up the gratifying work.
paris.cl catalogo
Nice post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon everyday.
It’s always helpful to read through content from other writers and practice a little something from their web sites.
score hero cheats
I don’t know if it’s just me or if perhaps everyone
else encountering problems with your website. It appears as though some of the written text in your posts are
running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and
let me know if this is happening to them too?
This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had
this happen before. Kudos
motosierra
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast
coming again to read more news.
renatocosta.doodlekit.com
I just like the valuable info you provide on your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test again right here frequently.
I’m fairly sure I will learn lots of new stuff
proper right here! Good luck for the next!