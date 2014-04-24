Comcast offers reward for information leading to arrest of Arlington cable-cutters

ARLINGTON — Comcast is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the thieves who cut and pulled down about 200 feet of fiber optic cable in Arlington early Thursday, knocking out service to about 20,000 Xfinity customers in the Arlington and Marysville areas.
The cable company said it is offering two years of free Xfinity Triple Play services (Internet, phone, video) — or $5,000 cash — for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for those responsible for the crime.
It’s suspected the thieves were looking for copper wire.
“This is an unusual reward, but this is an unusual crime. Not only did it disrupt service in Arlington and Marysville, but we can’t have thieves running around thinking anything hanging in the air is copper,” said Steve Kipp, vice president of external affairs for Comcast in Washington.
The Comcast release said fiber optic cable is not valuable as scrap.
12 comments
Slam1263
$5000, or two years of service.
That sounds about right, it's the cost that caused me to dump Comcast.
That, and the lie about never needing a box to get service.
Skip
Meth head thieves have destroyed their brains, so they'll never understand any message about which cables are copper and which are not copper. Druggie mantra: get money, get drugs, get high.
anonymous
Whom would you call/email information too if you had some?
ouroboros14and88
Ralph
Sort of a rambling rant. You make no sense. The paranoid right wing 'new world order' ?
peterharry
Well, I think they have to register a case against the person who is involve in wire cutting and I am sure that the law enforcement agencies can resolve their case.
George Pattrick
I think they should have to make a cover to protect their cable wires to prevent these types of happenings.
Well, I think they should have to install the cable wire underground so it will be impossible to cut the cable wires.
Well, wiring through pipeline can also works to prevent wire from any kind of damage.