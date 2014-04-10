How to eat healthy on Easter (recipes included)

SEATTLE — Many are stocking up on sweets for Easter. But there are ways to enjoy the holiday without overdoing it.

Certified health coach TiAnna Wright offers some tips in this video report. Below are the recipes:

Cauliflower Breadsticks:

Ingredients:

1 cup raw grated cauliflower or 100 grams

1/4 cup egg substitute or 2 eggs

1 cup shredded or 4 oz 2% light mozzarella, divided

Garlic salt and Italian seasonings, to taste

Preheat oven to 350. Mix cauliflower, 1/4 cup egg substitute, and 3 oz or 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella together in a bowl until combined. Line a 9 x5 loaf pan with parchment and lightly spray with Pam. Pour mixture into pan about 1 -1/2 inch deep. (It is okay if the mixture does not cover the entire pan). Bake at 350 for 30 min or until set. Lift the edges of the parchment and place bread with parchment on to cookie sheet. Carefully use a spatula to lift the edges of the dough off the parchment and flip the dough. Bake for an additional 15 minutes at 450 degrees. Take out of oven and with a pizza cutter, slice strips through set dough. Separate slightly. Sprinkle with garlic salt, Italian seasonings and 1 oz or 1/4 cup 2% reduced fat mozzarella or three cheese blend. Continue baking at 450 degrees for about 10 more minutes until cheese is melted. Serve with marinara sauce.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Ingredients:

1/4 cup egg beaters or 2 eggs

1 1/2 cups broccoli

4.5 oz cottage cheese

1/4 tsp Mrs dash garlic and herb seasoning

1/8 tsp salt

1 tbsp grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a bowl except parmesan cheese and shredded cheddar cheese. Pour into a casserole dish sprayed with non stick cooking spray. Bake for 40 min. Sprinkle cheddar cheese and parmesan cheese on top. Bake an additional 20 minutes.

Crustless Quiche

7-8 eggs

1 tomato, diced

1/2 C spinach, roughly chopped

salt and pepper

1/4 tsp basil

Combine and bake at 350 for 35-45 min, or until set. Some good variation options: adding diced ham or salmon.