More rain means mud turns to quicksand, hampers rescuers

Posted 7:03 AM, March 25, 2014, by , Updated at 07:17AM, March 25, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Three Killed, 18 Missing After Major Washington State Mudslide

SEATTLE — After a spectacular Monday with sunshine and temps in the 60s (Seattle hit 66, 2 degrees shy of the record), rain is returning today and it’ll be wet at times for the next 7 days. And it’ll be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday.

The forecast is bad for search and rescue workers at the slide, as rain means already sloppy mud will become that much more treacherous. Rain also increases slide and flood potential in an already embattled area.

There is also a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, further hampering rescue workers.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be showery with the chance of afternoon thunderstorms, and highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Friday through the weekend and into next Monday, it will be rainy at times with a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoons, and highs near normal – mid 50s.

Viewer photos of the day . . .

ViewerPic25A

It’s rainbow season. From Kristen & Jeff on Lummi Island.

ViewerPic25B

Sunrise over Balch Passage. From Heather in Longbranch.

