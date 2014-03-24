Infant’s cries from slide debris lead to rescue

ARLINGTON — Drivers on State Route 530 who saw the immediate aftermath of the mudslide near Oso and pulled their cars over to the side of the road Saturday heard a baby crying in slide debris, a witness said in a phone interview Monday.
“We heard the baby crying in the background,” said the woman who asked that her name not be used. “We were standing there and you could hear the baby every once in a while, wasn’t all the time. Everybody tried to be quiet, you know, and we were all listening for it and we heard it and tried to pick where the sound was coming from.”
She said four men took off toward the sound.
“The State Patrol tried to stop them and said, ‘No, you can’t go out there, it’s too dangerous,’ and he (one of the men) says, ‘I hear a baby out there,'” the woman said.
The 6-month-old baby was found and rescued.
The mother was trapped and had two broken legs — she didn’t see her child’s rescue.
The child is believed to be the same one who was airlifted to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. The child is in critical condition but is improving, the hospital said Monday afternoon. The mother is in satisfactory condition.
JeepRex
I know who the state patrolman is in the video. Great guy.
kelly moore
The young man holding the baby is Kody Wesson one of the other men that helped rescue the baby is Chris Ditgen-Reece they are my nephews both from Darrington.
habermanwin
Here's the story about this baby, found by Kris Langton who took the baby from Amanda and wrapped it in his sweater before handing little Duke to Kody Wesson, seen carrying the baby out to aid. All are heroes. Kris continued across the mudslide to his wife on C Post road. He saved four people that day. His wife had three in their backyard carried in by the mudslide. Watch the Weather Channel interview. 🙂 #LangtonStrong https://vimeo.com/91930702