Father who put his crying baby girl in freezer gets 16 years

TACOMA — Tyler Deutsch, 26, of Roy, was sentenced Friday to 16 years in prison for child assault for putting his 6-week-old baby girl in a freezer to get her to stop crying and for other injuries she suffered.
Despite being in the freezer for nearly 90 minutes, the child recovered from hypothermia.
“Though the child has fully recovered, and we are grateful for that, this was a horrible and inexplicable crime,” Pierce County prosecutor Mark Lindquist said after the sentencing.
The incident occurred on May 25, 2013.
Deutsch’s girlfriend, and the mother of the child, said she saw Deutsch take the baby out of the freezer when she came home from work.
The child was in the freezer for as long as 90 minutes, deputy prosecutor Michelle Hyer said.
According to the prosecutor’s office, the baby’s mother left the child in Deutsch’s care while she went out. The baby’s father wanted to take a nap, but the baby was crying so he placed her in the freezer, went into his bedroom and fell asleep. About 90 minutes later, when he heard the baby’s mother coming home, the father rushed to the freezer and took the child out.
The mother said when she left, the baby was fully clothed. When she returned home, the baby was “only wearing a diaper,” Hyer added.
Court documents say the freezer was only 10 degrees inside and the baby’s body temperature had dropped to 85. Investigators say she had been lying on top of a bag of cauliflower and half-empty bag of ice.
“Additionally, there was a broken arm, broken leg and head injuries that we believe were caused by the defendant. This is one of those crimes that defy understanding,” Lindquist said at the time charges were filed.
Deutsch was charged with first-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.
He pleaded guilty on Jan. 31 to one count of first-degree child assault.
Duke
Tyler Deutsch is a defective human that needs to be beaten with a whip and hung from a tree.
Guest
He needs to be stripped to his underwear and put in a deep freeze for 90 minutes THEN have his arm and leg broken!! An eye for an eye is totally justified!
Dixie
Hang him!
Lexus Star mo
I have a 4 almost 5 month old and yes it’s difficult when they cry but I put her in her crib or pack n play and walk away for a bit then come back when I’m calmed down and that’s what you should do not abuse the life you’ve helped create!
anonymous
They need ti put him in jail for life or hanghim or something to get revenge i wouldnt do tha lt if it was my baby and im sure only terrible people would but that was your baby and you shouldve treated it well
Mitchell
some study showed that a baby's cry is the most irritating (read: attention grabbing) sound possible. And that it may well have evolved to this level of irritancy as "the squeaky wheel gets the oil". So in the bigger picture we have ultra-irritating baby cries to thank for us even being here in the first instance.
Keegan
No matter HOW irritating the baby's cry is you should ALWAYS put baby in a safe place and walk away to calm down! There is a thing called the period of purple crying!
Keegan
Also it's NOT the babies fault that the caretaker can't control their anger/frustration!
Meghan
when babies cry continuously it is not because they just like to cry but that they may have gas or colic and should see a doctor…. this is so sad and I am a mother of 2. I know how frustrating parenting can be but there is never a good reason to harm a child!
Deb
Yes, gas or colic can make a baby cry. So can a broken arm, broken leg, and head injuries
I just cannot fathom the brain process (or lack of) that goes through these idiot’s heads. At what level of stupidity do you think, “hmmm…the broken arm/leg/head injuries didn’t work…wonder if she’ll stop crying if I put her in the freezer?”
Rsolid
Give this fool some head injuries and a broken arm and see if he don't cry too. Trust me – he needs that bullet proof vest on !
grandma
My grandson was 3 weeks old when his father violently shook him and caused permanent brain damage. He was never even formally questioned by police. There is a child abuse epidemic in this country, and no one cares. We have senate hearings because 20 children were killed by a madman wielding an inanimate object, yet 1800 children have died since Sandy Hook and no one says a word. Likely, this man will get less jail time than he would have if he had abused an animal. It's time to step up people, if you don't, who will?
rahrah1
So sorry about your grandson! That's horrible. I hope karma comes and takes a bite out of dear old dad. I agree – we need to step up collectively to put a stop to child abuse.
Xuven
Put him out in Barrow Alaska in February, because he obviously likes the cold so let him enjoy it for a few hours say… Say 5 or 6 … And not heavy cold weather clothing
Fan 873
What is wrong with some people? That's a baby!! A baby who is completely helpless and was depending on him for protection.
There is no possible rational or justifiable excuse for intentionally hurting an infant or toddler. I hope this man never gets to see that child again and he sees a good amount of prison time (or time in a mental institution).
These kinds of people (baby abusers) should be tracked like sex offenders because there's clearly something terribly wrong with them.
rahrah1
Dang! What a total DB! Babies cry so get over it!!! If people weren't so freaking self centered crap like this wouldn't happen. A baby's cry is awesome. I used to walk outside with my kids when they were babies and sing and look up at the stars. It sometimes even worked! Sometimes babies just cry and there's not a dang thing you can do about it. They do eventually stop.
Insomniasux
You can tell from the pic of him holding the newborn that something isn't right………he has crazy eyes.
Alymont
Now, that would be DOUCHE not Deutsch!!!
adam
its people like this that need to be castrated and women that do the same need their reproductive parts eliminated. They CLEARLY have shown that they should not be allowed to reproduce.
Valencia55
I agree, he's a sociopath and should be castrated. To break a baby's bones like that is as evil as it gets
adam
furthermore, i was just watching the video and the looks retarded.. really? and the guy last week in everett that shook his baby so hard it now has permanent brain damage and broken ribs.. the guy was 18.. A KID.. having a baby.. too bad theres not a way to COMPLETELY restrict the ability to have children until people are older and, uh.. a bit more responsible and able to cope and don't have to push their parents to raise the child because they are unwilling and unable..
kpjax
disgusting.. break his arm, let, wack'm with a bat and toss his ass in a freezer for 90 minutes
derriko
get the k-y ready..
cowcharge
Every generation seems to become more and more helpless in the face of a little difficulty. Committing suicide when their gf breaks up with them, school shootings from bullying, it's ridiculous. Parents need to actually raise their kids, not let daycares and schools do it for them.
WA Mom
School bullying is not a "difficulty" to live with! Kids can be vicious & the bullying involves mental & emotional as well as physical ABUSE! My son was a victim of little "darlings" whose parents didn't believe would do such things. One b**** thought that she was "all that" & stole her mother's car, drove it to a friend's house to pick her up, drove to the school (running stop signs along the way) & into the parking lot, where she hit an off-duty police officer's parked car & another student's parked car as well as a fence while she was trying to park the car. The brat was 14 years old & ran home when she heard the sirens coming to the school. The monster was kicked off the cheerleading squad (she wasn't talented; she was only on the squad because there weren't enough girls trying out, so they took all of the girls), suspended from school & removed from other extracurricular activities. The following school year, the parents had to move to Eastern WA to "get a fresh start" for their "little angel."
FYI, I my son was watched by my mother while I went to school & worked when he was a toddler. I taught him that violence is not the answer, except for self defense (which he had to do when a bully attacked him from behind & tried choking him during school lunch; a teacher, a janitor & most of the school witnessed the attack, & police were called on the b****** who attacked my son). My ex & the school superintendent (another male) told my son to "man up" & beat the livin' tar out of the miscreants. I pointed out to both them (as did the principal & a counselor) that if my son did attack them, then he would be suspended for assault (unless it was a physical, not verbal, attack).
People need to teach kids (be it their own or if the adults are teachers, ministers, etc.) tolerance & patience. Those are the qualities that will prevent senseless violence to others.
michell
I wish we could legally spay and neuter humans…I wish there was a law that no one under 30 could have kids unless proven sane. I wish I didn't have to think like this…but fuckin people are insane.
Guest
Who says it has to be legal…. The laws don't apply the same to everyone anyway
Jordan
“A parent who police say should never have reacted this way to a baby’s cry.”
“Who police say”? It sounds like you don’t agree.
mrsmaddox11
It would be nice if we the people could make the decision on what to do with people like that, to include child sodomy or rape. Id do everything to him he did to that baby then hang him.
Nancy
When my first child was born at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu HI, (We were both US Marines)
You had to take a class and this is what they said. Babies cry, some cry a lot, some scream for hours, So its OK to put a screaming baby, back in there crib, shutting the door and taking a walk…If you had no support system, you are not being a bad parent! Period! Especially when you see the results of not walking away. Shaken baby syndrome, broken bones, and way worse. I have asked plenty of young parents over the years if their hospital talked to them as young parents, the answer was always NO! I have never heard of a hospital since that does that, Maybe we should be a little more proactive on the No Brainer things, like telling them what to do in crisis instead of ignoring them, or buck up and deal with its your baby, The we have the side saying you left your child alone, OMG you Bad parent! I'm gonna call CPS. Wake up people, either help each other, or shut up!
Esco
16 well deserved years. Hopefully he is cut off from this family's and daughter's life permanently.
DurwoodStevens
What a slob ! What a flagrantly inept and useless slob ! And he was gonna probably " win " any future custody ruling in the almost inevitable future split with his wife/partner – by default/limited contest. Not now he won't. Technically disqualified now.
TheGodThatFailed
Why do you have such a hard-on for custody disputes?
wesli
That is attempted murder why isn’t he getting life in prison that is sick. Wtf thief’s are given worse sentences it makes no sense.
invisiblecola
what a Deutsch bag
Guest2014
With a broken arm, leg and head injuries, no wonder she was crying. I hope that she has recovered from all of her injuries and that her STUPID mother has broken up with the baby's "sperm donor."
Kirstin
You should really take that top picture off of him holding the baby. That baby won’t want to see that when she’s older. And that piece of shit shouldn’t get credit for that baby. That picture is straight disrespect in my opinion and needs to be taken down.
Christina
This just breaks my heart and of course the image of her crying in the freezer and nobody coming is in my mind. You break her bones and then put her in a freezer while you go take a nap. This a hole actually could fall asleep knowing his infant was in the freezer, cold, in pain and alone. Am I the only one that finds this to be excessively cruel?
