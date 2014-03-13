Local college bans THIS popular drink

The move aims to make the school more environmentally friendly, officials said.
“Bottled water and water privatization is detrimental to the environment, to human rights to water and simply doesn’t make sense in a region where we have clean, amazing tap water,” Carolyn Bowie, a member of Students for Sustainable Water, said.
According to a news release from the school, a 2012 student initiative found selling bottled water was an unsustainable practice, and it urged the school to discontinue sales and distribution of it. Following the initiative, a task force of students, faculty and university staff met to implement the elimination of bottled water sales. Refilling stations were added to parts of the campus.
“When WWU implements this change, we will proudly support our local water source, Lake Whatcom, and be a leader in standing up against water privatization in the United States and around the world,” Bowie said. “This change is important because it means upholding Western’s values in sustainability and social justice.”
The change will not affect bottled drinks that are flavored, carbonated or contain other additives.
Western will become the largest school in the state to stop selling bottled water. Evergreen State College and Seattle University are the other schools that forbid the sale of bottled water on campus.
11 comments
sv1g
What? You mean you can drink tap water?? I'm amazed at the number of younger people who won't drink tap water because they have been brainwashed by the bottled water companies for the last 20 years to think that it isn't safe. I hope this ban catches on.
The World is Ending
Your right, in fact in some tests the bottled water actually had higher levels of bacteria than tapwater.
JoJo
This is so stupid and will lead to more people buying flavored water and soda. People like the convenience of getting a bottle of water.
BottledWaterOrg
I represent the bottled water industry and wanted to correct a couple of errors in this article. The first thing I do want to mention is that we think drinking water is always the best choice, whether from the tap, a filter, or a bottle.
All efforts to further increase the availability of clean, safe drinking water in cities, towns, on college campuses, in the work place and at home should be encouraged. Bottle refilling stations and water fountains throughout communities are an excellent opportunity to help promote healthy hydration. But access to bottled water is also a key component of this effort and should not be slighted or overlooked when discussing water’s role in a healthier lifestyle.
You might want to know that bottled water production from groundwater sources accounts for less than 0.02 percent of the total groundwater withdrawn in the United States each year. And, despite the bottled water industry's size, the amount of water actually sold is relatively tiny, compared to tap water volumes. To put it in context, the entire U.S. bottled water market is currently about 10 billion gallons; New York City goes through that amount of tap water in one week.
The International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) and its members are committed to the responsible and efficient use of all natural resources related to bottled water production. Our industry is proud to continuously be on the forefront of important issues such as water conservation and management, the efficient use of water, and responsibly managing groundwater and spring water resources.