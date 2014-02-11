Who’s on Washington’s Death Row?

OLYMPIA — Washington state currently has nine people on Death Row at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla. But Gov. Inslee announced Tuesday those on Death Row would be issued a stay of execution as long as he remains governor, citing both ethical and legal reasons.
By law, each of these nine Death Row inmates would be put to death from lethal injection, unless they chose to be hanged.
Washington has executed 78 persons since 1904, none of which have been women.
Below is a list of inmates on Death Row, and the crimes they were convicted of.
1. JONATHAN LEE GENTRY convicted June 26, 1991 of fatally bludgeoning Cassie Holden, 12, on June 13, 1988 in Kitsap County.
2. CLARK RICHARD ELMORE convicted on July 6, 1995 of one count of aggravated first degree murder and one count of rape in the second degree for the rape and murder of Christy Onstad, 14, the daughter of his live-in girlfriend on April 17, 1995 in Whatcom County.
3. DWAYNE A. WOODS convicted on June 20, 1997 of two counts of aggravated first degree murder for the murders of Telisha Shaver, 22, and Jade Moore, 18, on April 27, 1996 in Spokane County.
4. CECIL EMILE DAVIS convicted February 6, 1998 of one count of aggravated first degree murder for the suffocation/asphyxiation murder of Yoshiko Couch, 65, with a poisonous substance after burglarizing her home, robbing and then raping her January 25, 1997 in Pierce County.
5. DAYVA MICHAEL CROSS convicted June 22, 2001 for the stabbing deaths of his wife Anouchka Baldwin, 37, and stepdaughters Amanda Baldwin, 15, and Salome Holle, 18 in King County on March 6, 1999.
6. ROBERT LEE YATES JR. convicted September 19, 2002 of murdering Melinda Mercer, 24, in 1997 and Connie LaFontaine Ellis, 35, in 1998 in Pierce County.
7. CONNER MICHAEL SCHIERMAN convicted April 12, 2010 of four counts of aggravated first degree murder in the deaths of Olga Milkin, 28; her sons Justin, 5, and Andrew, 3; and her sister, Lyubov Botvina, 24, July 16, 2006 in King County.
8. ALLEN EUGENE GREGORY reconvicted May 15, 2012 of first-degree aggravated murder for the rape and murder of 43-year-old Geneine “Genie” Harshfield on July 26, 1996 in Pierce County. Originally convicted and sentenced to death on May 25, 2001, Gregory’s case was overturned by the Washington Supreme Court on November 30, 2006. The original charge was upheld in a retrial and the death sentence was reissued on June 13, 2012.
9. BYRON SCHERF convicted May 9, 2013 of aggravated first-degree murder for the murder of Correctional Officer Jayme Biendl on Jan. 29, 2011 while she was on duty at the Washington State Reformatory Unit of the Monroe Correctional Complex in Snohomish County.
The individuals on this list have at their own will committed horrible acts against other unsuspecting and innocent people. For every year a inmate is housed,clothed, given medical,dental, weight rooms TV’s; as well educational benefits. Costs the tax payers more than 50K a year per inmate on death row. It seems our Govenor believes this is a good use of funds. As a victim of a violent crime myself I find this an insult to those who are fatalities. America we are becomming complacient.this is the wrong message to send. Please dont be a wimp. Stand against crime
Notice every single one of those 9 on death row were men who attacked and murdered women. I don't understand how Inslee has the right to over turn what the public has decided is right. He's is our Govenor, not our king. How is this happening? Totally illeagle!
Gov. Inslee is a Fool and its to bad he was voted in not only is he doing this he is also trying to make gas higher keep calling special seasons when he dose not get his way STOP Voting the fool in VOTE HIM OUT!!
He is a liberal democrat and wimps like him will continue to get the vote of the people that don't want to earn what they have but want it taken from those who have worked hard for what they have and given to them. But from an economic point of view the death penalty is costly due to the near infinite number of appeals people have, if it were reduced to one appeal that has to be completed within 90 days and then carried out, within 30 days the cost would be greatly reduced.
If were really hurting for money or not Get rid of thoes blood sucking Bitches!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Need somebody to push the button no problem I will do it and wont even take a break till they are all done thus no more bleeding the TAX PAYWERS If the Governor wants to keep them alive let the funds come out of his personal pocket and I bet even he would pull the switch. What is this lethal injection is a humane way too kill. These people that need it arent very humane and the crimes they committed were VERY inhumane there fore EYE 4 an EYE!!!!!!!!
Inslee should let them stay at his house for a night. The left wants to spare murderers lives but they want to do late term baby killing. The left is INSANE!!!
I like how Gov. Inslee and the ACLU stated the system was “Unfair.” I wonder if the victim’s of those families think their loved ones being brutually murdered was fair
All these guys should be so grateful to Mr. Inslee … Others???
I think everyone who commented in here is an idiot and a killer yourself. NO MATTER who, what and how, NOBODY deserves to die and if you blame this on Inslee or on liberals, then you should go live in the woods…..with one of your favorite things on earth. A gun. Because you can’t live around people. You are animals yourself and need to live around animals. Governor Inslee, there are plenty of people supporting this and tons of people in our state who are against the death penalty and rightfully so. This is almost 2017 ffs!!!