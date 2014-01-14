Garfield High student sues school district over hazing suspension

SEATTLE — In late September, more than 100 Garfield High School students were busted in the Seattle Arboretum for allegedly hazing or “froshing” freshmen.
The students were reportedly coercing younger teens to drink, then paddling them and pouring hot sauce in their faces. In early October, after a police investigation, the school suspended 10 students. Now one is suing Seattle Public Schools in federal court.
Court documents describe the “froshing” as a 40-year tradition at Garfield High School, where senior students invite freshmen to drink alcohol, play games, spank them and cover them in things like baby powder and shaving cream.
Mia Doces, who works with a group that trains school districts on anti-bullying policies, says this behavior is an extreme form of peer pressure for both younger and older students.
“They really want to fit in. They’re nervous and, if no one has talked to them about how this kind of behavior is not OK and, in many cases it’s illegal, then they’re just thinking it is part of a tradition and they should go along with it, “said Doces.
Doces is also disturbed by the lawsuit filed by one of the suspended students. That child and his parents say the district did not follow proper disciplinary protocol after the “froshing” incident.
Documents show the principal first expelled the 16-year-old, and allegedly did not hold a hearing with him and his parents before that decision. The student is described as an athlete with a 3.1 GPA with no prior behavioral problems at school, and his parents say the 11-day suspension he ultimately received “denied him his fundamental rights to education, and that he has and will suffer pain, mental anguish, and emotional distress” and could lose educational opportunities in the future.
Anti-bullying experts say this lawsuit is off base and sends the wrong message.
“As a parent, if you’re stepping in in a way that reinforces the negative behavior, that’s concerning. We would like a parent to say ‘OK, you made a mistake and now we need to help you make restitution, make an apology, learn from that mistake and move forward and not make that mistake again’. That’s what we’re really hoping an adult would do for a child,” said Doces.
We spoke with the attorney representing this family but he was not willing to talk with us about the lawsuit. The Seattle School District said it could not comment. Students we spoke with after school were unaware of the lawsuit.
5 comments
The World is Ending
So the kid learns that mommy and daddy will bail him out, so what will they do when he steps it up to something like rape or murder? Sue the court system and the cops that arrest him saying they are hurting his feature? These are loser parents that have raised a loser son that don't believe in taking any responsibility for ones own actions.
BooFox
Please don't make assumptions you cannot hope to possibly back up, by saying that someone who received disciplinary measures for activities relating to celebration and initiation is likely to commit rape or murder, and is a "loser" you just make yourself look like the uniformed moron you are.
halfromseattle
Our "expert" Ms Doces seems to be drawing conclusions, without knowing any details of the facts of the case.
Even high school student have some civil rights… and the School District and state laws have clear guidelines and rules, and we have constitutional rights.
Seattle Public School's "Progressive Discipline Model" calls for using the lowest initial intervention that would be expected to modify a student’s behavior – with expulsion and suspension being a LAST resort, after other measures have failed.
"Emergency Expulsion" is a permanent aspect of a student’s record that would indicate the student was such an immediate danger to others that they had to be EMERGENTLY removed from school – this hardly sounds appropriate in this case.
Long term suspension is also a permanent part of the student’s record, and suggests serious, generally recurrent behavioral issues (also not suggested by this story).
These are the most extreme forms of discipline available, and can affect success with college applications, and so reduce a lifetime of future earnings – they should not be imposed lightly.
If the school administration acted rashly, and violated due process and this student's rights, then failed or refused to recognize this in the appeals process – then they are also accountable for their actions, are they not?
ConcernedSeattlite
Just pointing out that not only is your information as to what froshing actually is and the fact that over 100 students were busted is inaccurate, but they are suing because several school which he had been scouted by in the past stated that having additions to his permanent record would make his chances of being accepted much much lower. He was given a long term suspension, as were all 8 who were "busted", the lowest minimum amount to count as long term, even though there is an existing policy that first offenses cannot receive long term suspension. His punishment was intentionally inflated by the administrators who knew that having a long term suspension has to go on his permanent record and any transcripts they send in an effort to make it more difficult for them to go on to higher learning.
Inflammatory and incorrect articles like this are a huge issue as well, and someone who writes such articles, I think you should be ashamed of yourself.
Hamsa Abbas 206 938 4969
