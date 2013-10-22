‘The Sophia Way’ nonprofit shelters for women, children seek help

Check the latest school closures and delays

BELLEVUE — When you think of Bellevue, you probably don’t think of homelessness.

But the leaders of The Sophia Way — a women and children’s shelter on the Eastside — say there are scores of people who need help, and they’re having a tough time keeping up.

The Sophia Way organization, a nonprofit, gives on-the-job training for homeless women at Sophia’s Thrift Shoppe.

The problem is they’re running out of money to run it and to give women who are down on their luck the skills to re-enter the work force.

“What’s really important to us is becoming independent, but it still really requires help from corporations, donors, cities … We still do need help because we are a young company,” said Helen Leuzzi, director of The Sophia Way.

The organization runs two shelters — one for homeless women, the other for women and their children.

They’re asking for donations to help keep the thrift shop running — and keep those shelters open.

If you’d like to help, just go to sophiaway.org.

  • RYAN MAHONEY

    I don’t ha e a lot to contribute financially. Maybe some in the future, but I’d love to help in “anyway” I can. I have a pretty open schedule. If you need the help, I’d be more than willing to be there.

