Main Argentina airline signs to buy 20 of Boeing’s Next-Generation 737-800s

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Boeing and Aerolineas Argentinas, the flag carrier of Argentina, have completed an agreement for 20 Next-Generation 737-800 airplanes valued at $1.8 billion at list prices, it was announced Monday.

At a signing ceremony in Buenos Aires, Dr. Mariano Recalde, president of Aerolineas Argentinas and Austral Lineas Aereas, and Van Rex Gallard, vice president of Sales, Latin America, Africa and the Caribbean for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, formalized the agreement, which will help Aerolineas build on a fleet of 26 Next-Generation 737s currently operated by the Argentine carrier.

