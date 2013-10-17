Local mayoral candidate banned from Starbucks

BREMERTON — A local mayoral candidate won’t be seen in holding a venti Starbucks cup anytime soon.
According to the Kitsap Sun, Bremerton mayoral candidate Todd Best is banned from all Starbucks coffee stores for life following a contested incident at a Silverdale Way Starbucks late last year.
The ban came to light during an online radio debate on Outlaw Radio Network, an Internet radio show and podcast. The debate was between Best and incumbent Bremerton Mayor Patty Lent Sunday night. The radio host asked the candidates to ask their opponent one question each, and Lent asked Best why he did not go into Starbucks. Best explained he was banned from the store following an encounter with an employee.
According to the Sun, Best used to frequent the Silverdale Way Starbucks many times a week. On one occasion, he was in the bathroom when an employee allegedly threw away his cellphone and papers, thinking he had left for the day. Best left the bathroom and exchanged words with the employee.
It’s the extent of those words, the Sun reported, that are disputed. According to Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office documents, Best was rude to the staff and made “sexual comments.” A letter from Best’s lawyer disputes that claim, saying he was not rude to the staff, and definitely didn’t mention anything of sexual nature. His lawyer said he was “understandably upset” at the employee who threw away his stuff, but respectful.
At least one Starbucks employee agrees with Best’s version of the events, writing a letter on his behalf, saying he was a fixture and well-respected customer in the Silverdale store.
Still, Starbucks sided with the employee and gave Best a permanent ban at all Starbucks, claiming “repeated inappropriate conversation with store partners” that fostered an “unsafe workplace for Starbucks’ employees,” documents acquired by the Sun show.
It is rare for a person to be banned from all stores, a representative from Starbucks told the Sun.
Best is new to politics and a first-time challenger of Lent. Following his explanation of the incident on the radio show, Best went on to say that he never returned to the Silverdale Starbucks after his ban and would like to move forward and focus on his campaign.
The Starbucks store is located 10516 Silverdale Way.
Douglas
Now he can, finally, get a good cup of coffee!
guest
there is certainly much more to this story than we are hearing.
Mike Jones
I was banned from Mcyd's for a year was no great loss and Jack has better burgers
Larry
His mentor must be Bob Filner, former mayor of San Diego
Ted McDonald
He came with no sugar……
Ted McDonald
Why is this site so clunky? Slow and slothy?
Caleb
here is a link to the actual interview for those who haven't heard it. http://edgemediasource.com/index.php?option=com_k…
Mike
They threw away his cell phone and papers? He had every right to be upset. Why didn't they just set it aside to be claimed later?
Larry
Can you read? Everything is alleged at the moment.
Caitlin Burnside
So brash, over the top, can't get along with the 9/11 crew so the kicked him out, Todd has multiple instances with Starbucks where the banned him. Sure, you can blow off one instance and say it was a misunderstanding, but Starbucks stated multiple instances. Yeah, just what Bremerton needs, a misogynistic egomanic.
cooper
must be a friend of the mayor. what a joke. how can you speak that way without knowing someone or witnessing any instance.. bunch of crap
and your 9/11 comments are horrible. your a pos person. fyi
cooper
after reading this story makes me just wonder how people even voted for her. obviously a corrupt typical politician using someones past against them and not focusing on the current issues.