Yale professor to Microsoft: Bing it on

SEATTLE — A Yale University law professor is feuding with Microsoft over its new ‘Bing it on’ campaign, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

The campaign alleges that Bing is more popular that Google’s search engine.

Yale professor Ian Ayers said he conducted his own survey and Microsoft’s numbers don’t add up.

“Our sample group generally preferred Google to Bing analyzed at both the respondent level (53 percent to 41 percent) and the individual search level (49 percent to 42 percent), Ayers said.

He also suggested that Google could bring legal action against Microsoft for deceptive advertising.

Microsoft shot back, saying “Ayers is bothered that we don’t release data from the ‘Bing it on’ site on how many times people choose Bing over Google.”

The Bing’s blog said they don’t track that data.