Texans fans burn QB Matt Schaub replica jersey after loss to Seahawks

HOUSTON — Despite the ire of some Texans fans who set afire to a Matt Schaub jersey after the team’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Seahawks, Houston coach Gary Kubiak said Schaub is the Texans’ short- and long-term quarterback.

“How short of a leash is he on? He’s our quarterback,” Kubiak said during a media interview at Reliant Stadium Monday. “We’ve all got to do things a little better.”

Houston once led Seattle 20-3 in Sunday’s game, but the Seahawks began a comeback late in the game and tied it up 20-20 after Seattle’s Richard Sherman picked off a Schaub pass and ran it back for a touchdown. It was Schaub’s third “pick 6” in three games.

A Texans fan later bought a Schaub replica jersey in the Reliant Stadium parking lot for $200 and burned it as other Texans fans cheered.

