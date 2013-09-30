TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 east blocked after lumber spills across freeway

Texans fans burn QB Matt Schaub replica jersey after loss to Seahawks

Posted 4:34 PM, September 30, 2013, by , Updated at 07:27PM, September 30, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

schaubHOUSTON — Despite the ire of some Texans fans who set afire to a Matt Schaub jersey after the team’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Seahawks, Houston coach Gary Kubiak said Schaub is the Texans’ short- and long-term quarterback.

“How short of a leash is he on? He’s our quarterback,” Kubiak said during a media interview at Reliant Stadium Monday. “We’ve all got to do things a little better.”

Houston once led Seattle 20-3 in Sunday’s game, but the Seahawks began a comeback late in the game and tied it up 20-20 after Seattle’s Richard Sherman picked off a Schaub pass and ran it back for a touchdown. It was Schaub’s third “pick 6” in three games.

A Texans fan later bought a Schaub replica jersey in the Reliant Stadium parking lot for $200 and burned it as other Texans fans cheered.

2 comments