JBLM officer dies in Fort Bragg parachute accident

col. darron wright cropSEATTLE — A senior Army officer who served at Joint Base-Lewis McChord died Monday in a parachute accident at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, the News Tribune reported. Col. Darron Wright was serving at the time with Fort Bragg’s XVIII Airborne Corps.

Wright led JBLM Stryker soldiers in Iraq and returned to the base to launch a new division headquarters. He wrote about about his 2009-2010 tour in Iraq in his memoir, “Iraq Full Circle.” Soldiers who knew Wright paid tribute to him on Facebook.

“He was an inspirational officer with contagious enthusiasm, motivation and energy,” Col. John Norris, former commander of JBLM’s 4th Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division wrote on Facebook. “Great soldier, leader, mentor, husband, father and very dear friend.”

Wright leaves behind a wife, two sons and a daughter. The Tribune reports the family lived in DuPont before relocating to Fort Bragg this year.

