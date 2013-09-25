How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Average Washington pot user consumes 123 joints per year

Posted 7:43 AM, September 25, 2013, by , Updated at 07:51AM, September 25, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

potOLYMPIA- State officials estimate the average marijuana user smokes a joint every three days, according to The Seattle Times.

These numbers drive licensing for pot production, including the number of growers, and the size of their operations, the Times reported. Any miscalculation could force consumers to buy from illegal dealers, officials said, and overestimating could lead to an unwanted surplus of marijuana.

The state recognizes the joint is losing popularity among young smokers, so analysts have factored in pot-laced edibles and concentrates, like hash oil, in their estimates.

State officials estimate that 165 to 170 metric tons of usable marijuana- both legal and illegal- is consumed in Washington per year. In its first year, the state-regulated pot industry is expected to capture about 25 percent of the overall market, or 40 tons of pot per year.

Read the rest of The Seattle Times article HERE.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments